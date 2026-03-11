Mac McClung Just Scored the Most Points in a Windy City Bulls Game Ever

Bam Adebayo, who!?

Chicago Bulls two-way guard Mac McClung continued his incredible G League career with his most explosive scoring performance yet. Suiting up for the Windy City Bulls against the College Park Skyhawks, the former Georgetown standout dropped a career-high 54 points with 10 assists and 7 rebounds. Equally as impressive, he shot a highly efficient 18-34 from the field and 9-18 from deep.

McClung was on the court for 43 minutes of action in the 127-126 OT loss. He scored 33 of his points in the first half alone, starting the night with a red-hot shooting touch from deep. The guard nailed several triples off the bounce before later relying more on his fierce downhill game.

To little surprise, the 54-point outburst marks the most points ever scored in a Windy City Bulls game. It's also now the highest-scoring game in the G League this season and has bumped McClung up to a league-leading 30.2 points per game in 22 appearances. He's also accomplishing that while shooting 51.3 percent from the field and less than 5.0 free throw attempts per game.

Mac McClung's Dominance Continues

Oct 29, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Mac McClung (3) warms up before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

What more does Mac McClung have to do to get a real taste of NBA action? The guard has easily been the best player in the G League over the last handful of years, averaging 20+ points a night in three of his four seasons. He even took home the league's MVP award in 2024, one season after winning the 2023 championship.

There is little question that he is on his way to being arguably the most decorated G League player of all time. But ... what exactly does that mean in the grand scheme of things? The whole reason McClung keeps doing what he's doing is to get a real shot with an NBA team. The closest he's come is a deal with the Indiana Pacers to begin the 2025-26 season, only for the organization to waive the guard after three games.

McClung proceeded to sign with the Windy City Bulls and eventually earn a two-way contract with the big league squad. Nevertheless, it was an odd signing considering the sheer number of guards on the Bulls roster, and it has yet to lead to any legitimate playing time. McClung appeared in one game the night of the trade deadline when the Bulls were short-handed, but he's remained sidelined since.

McClung's smaller stature and ball-dominant style are certainly two reasons for his lack of opportunity. What a player like that can accomplish in the G League versus the NBA is night and day. However, McClung's sheer offensive dominance has been hard to ignore, and it makes you wonder why a tanking team hasn't let him run free for any period of time. If you're going to lose, why not do it in style!?

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X for the latest news