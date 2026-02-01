Did the Chicago Bulls Just Signal Their Trade Deadline Intentions?

T-MINUS FIVE DAYS UNTIL THE NBA TRADE DEADLINE!

While there has been very little movement around the league thus far, the rumors have been moving fast enough to give fans whiplash. Several big-name players have seemingly found themselves on the block, while multiple contenders have ended up with some obvious holes to fill. Of course, only time will tell if the floodgates finally open, but there is no doubt several teams are in a position to take advantage if they do.

The Chicago Bulls have long been considered one of those teams. Not only are they jogging along the same mediocre track that has led them to three straight Play-In Tournament exits, but their cap sheet is stuffed with seven expiring contracts. It presents an obvious opportunity to pick a new direction and make some noise by February 5.

Nonetheless, whether the Bulls could finally choose to shake things up has remained a genuine question. The front office has a track record of sticking with the status quo. More specifically, they have refused to bottom out at every turn, indicating that competitive integrity is more important than long-term roster construction or development. Who's to say they do not take this same approach next week, particularly as they remain in the thick of the Play-In race?

The simple truth is, we can not rule it out. Change is something you have to see to believe in Chicago. However, if we do try to read the tea leaves, the Bulls have given fans a reason to think that some major movement could be on the horizon.

Have the Chicago Bulls Finally Waived the White Flag?

Oct 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; The Chicago Bulls bench looks on against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

First things first, when glancing at the Chicago Bulls' injury report on Saturday night, it was hard not to think about this upcoming Thursday.

While it's important to consider that the Bulls are in the thick of playing four games in five days, it's rare to see them sit so many players. Nikola Vucevic remained sidelined for rest purposes, while Coby White and Josh Giddey were listed out due to "injury management." To be clear, both guards have dealt with their fair share of injury trouble this season, and the Bulls have been extra cautious with their minutes in recent weeks. But ... would that be the case if pushing for the postseason was of the utmost importance?

Again, the schedule here does matter, but the Bulls have typically avoided approaching games like this at all costs. Sitting Vucevic, who has appeared in 47 of 48 games and just had an off day, is particularly surprising. White also played only his second back-to-back of the season. Might resting him now say more about all the constant trade talk than where his health stands?

Two things can be true: The Bulls want to be careful with a jam-packed schedule, but they also see this as an obvious opportunity to slow down and potentially pivot their 2025-26 intentions. The fact that this comes against a team like the Miami Heat is also hard to ignore. They have been one of Chicago's main competitors in the East standings for years. They currently sit two spots ahead in the No. 8 seed. If the postseason was a priority, trying to steal any and every game from Miami would be essential.

Relatedly, it doesn't necessarily feel like a coincidence that a report surfaced earlier this week saying the Chicago Bulls are willing to trade nearly everyone on their roster. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype listed Giddey and Matas Buzelis as the Bulls' only untouchables as we enter trade deadline week:

"Essentially, outside of Giddey and Matas Buzelis, Chicago is willing to listen to everyone else regarding the rest of the roster," Michael Scotto shared in his intel piece.

In other words, even if Saturday's injury report is strictly about fresher legs moving forward, the rest of the league has reportedly gotten the message that the Bulls are open for business.

What makes this feel even more plausible is the previous reporting that said the Bulls could use the games leading up to the trade deadline to determine their motive. The team's four-game winning streak evidently had the front office feeling better about their trajectory, raising concerns from many fans that they could stay put. Well, the Bulls have now followed up their brief winning streak with another three-game losing streak. Have they finally seen enough?

If one thing is for sure, if the Bulls are ready to make some noise, the league should be ready to listen. There have been more than enough rumors to make us believe that they can find multiple trade partners over the next handful of days