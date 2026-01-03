Charlotte Hornets at Chicago Bulls – Starting Lineups, Injury Report, How to Watch

If the Chicago Bulls can avoid being stung by the Charlotte Hornets tonight, they will move above .500 for the first time since November 22.

The past couple of weeks have gone better than expected. Chicago's unselfish offensive identity has returned in full force, as they have dominated teams with their depth and tempo. Even in the wake of injuries to their two starting ball-handlers, the Bulls have picked up back-to-back wins to make it seven victories in their last nine contests.

With that in mind, this sure feels like a game the Bulls are supposed to win. But when has that mattered for this group? Charlotte has played Chicago remarkably close twice already this season, and they even pulled off the decisive win back in late November.

In both performances, they have made it rain from behind the arc with at least 15 made triples. They have also been pesky on the offensive glass, as they currently sit Top 10 in second-chance points per game. LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller are more than capable of knocking down difficult shots, while Miles Bridges' downhill physicality has proven to be a serious problem for the Bulls this season.

And don't forget about Kon Knueppel! The forward is fresh off a Rookie of the Month award and had 33 points agains tthe Bulls in their last meeting. He is one of the top young shotmakers in the league, and Chicago's defense can't give him a sliver of space to work with.

At the end of the day, this simply isn't a game the Bulls can take lightly, especially after the Hornets narrowly beat Giannis Antetokounmpo last night.

How to Watch

Who: Charlotte Hornets (11-23) at Chicago Bulls (17-17)

Where: United Center

When: 7:00 p.m. CT

Watch: Chicago Sports Network

Projected Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

1. Tre Jones

2. Isaac Okoro

3. Matas Buzelis

4. Jalen Smith

5. Nikola Vucevic

Charlotte Hornets

1. LaMelo Ball

2. Brandon Miller

3. Kon Knueppel

4. Miles Bridges

5. PJ Hall

Injury News

The good news for the Chicago Bulls is that everyone – aside from the usual suspects – appears ready to suit up for the back-to-back set. Likewise, they will be able to dodge one of the Hornets' most imposing big men.

The energetic and tough Ryan Kalbrenner has already given Nikola Vucevic some trouble this season, but he's been sidelined with an elbow injury. Moussa Diabte and Mason Plumlee are also stuck in street clothes, which means Charlotte will come into the night very undersized in the middle of the floor. It presents an excellent opportunity for veteran Vucevic to take over, as well as for the Bulls' defense to feast again in the paint. They scored a season-high 80 points in the paint in their last battle with the Hornets.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Coby White – OUT (calf)

Josh Giddey – OUT (hamstring)

Zach Collins – OUT (toe)

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Ryan Kalkbrenner – OUT (elbow)

Moussa Diabte – OUT (wrist)

Mason Plumlee – OUT (groin)