Chicago Bulls at Brooklyn Nets – Starting Lineups, Injury News, How to Watch

The Brooklyn Nets may only have 14 wins on the season, but two of those have come against the Chicago Bulls.

The young and rebuilding group has given Chicago trouble with their slower pace and high-volume three-point shooting. In both wins, the Nets were able to control the tempo and knock down 19 shots from behind the arc. Noah Clowney, in particular, has proven to be a consistent thorn in the Bulls' side.

Speaking of which, the Nets do present a lot of length at the wings. If the previous squad was prone to some turnovers against this group, we could undoubtedly see that become an even bigger problem for a group that is still building chemistry. The Bulls have turned the ball over at least 17 times in each of their past two games.

The Nic Claxton matchup could also prove to be real trouble for the Bulls' frontcourt. Even if Jalen Smith is able to suit up after missing Saturday's game against Denver, Nick Richards remains the only available big with a traditional frame. Both Claxton and backup Day'Ron Sharpe are strong and physical fives who can create serious problems on the glass.

Nevertheless, after facing Denver and Toronto, there is no question Brooklyn presents the new-look Bulls with their best opportunity to grab their first win.

How to Watch

Who: Chicago Bulls (24-28) at Brooklyn Nets (14-37)

Where: Barclays Center

When: 6:30 P.M CT

Watch: Chicago Sports Network, YES

Projected Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

1. Jaden Ivey

2. Anfernee Simons

3. Isaac Okoro

4. Matas Buzelis

5. Guerschon Yabusele

Brooklyn Nets (UPDATED)

1. Nolan Traore

2. Terance Mann

3. Danny Wolf

4. Noah Clowney

5. Nic Claxton

Injury News

Jan 26, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Jalen Smith (25) scores against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Josh Giddey and Tre Jones remain out with hamstring injuries, but they were upgraded on the injury report heading into today. Each is now listed as doubtful after doing some light work at shootaround. Whether or not that means we can expect either to suit up before the All-Star break remains uncertain. If one thing is for sure, sitting them and waiting the extra week might be in the Bulls' best interest, especially as they continue to prioritize the evaluation of their many new players.

As for the Nets, they will sit both Egor Demin and Michael Porter Jr. for tonight's contest. See, Bulls, that's how you tank!

Jalen Smith – QUESTIONABLE (calf)

Josh Giddey – DOUBTFUL (hamstring)

Tre Jones – DOUBTFUL (hamstring)

Zach Collins – OUT (toe)

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

Egor Demin – OUT (rest)

Michael Porter Jr. – OUT (knee)