Chicago Bulls at Houston Rockets – Starting Lineups, Injury News, How to Watch

Can the Chicago Bulls pick up a second straight victory over a team from the Lone Star State?

This squad looked a lot more like its early-season self against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night. The Bulls finished with seven players in double figures for a 125-107 victory, and they also destroyed in the open floor with a staggering 38 points in the fastbreak!

On the one hand, there is a chance for them to find similar success tonight against a Rockets team that turns the ball over more than anyone in the NBA. On the other hand, Houston is considered a title contender for a reason. While they have faced some struggles in recent weeks, Kevin Durant and Company are a scary matchup for most teams. Not only do they dominate on the offensive glass with Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams, but they have multiple young wings who can help shut down opposing scorers.

The rebounding, in particular, is what should worry Bulls fans the most. Let's not forget they allow the fifth-most second-chance points a night, and no one averages more per game than this Houston frontcourt.

How to Watch

Who: Chicago Bulls (18-20) at Houston Rockets (22-14)

Where: Toyota Center

When: 7:00 p.m. CT

Watch: Chicago Sports Network

Projected Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls (UPDATED 6:50 PM CT)

1. Tre Jones

2. Isaac Okoro

3. Matas Buzelis

4. Jalen Smith

5. Nikola Vucevic

Houston Rockets

1. Aaron Holiday

2. Amen Thompson

3. Kevin Durant

4. Jabari Smith Jr.

5. Alperen Sengun

Injury News

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) brings the ball up court against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Coby White's up-and-down season continues.

Unfortunately for the guard, his recent calf scare has put him back on the injury management track. The Bulls are expected to sit him for at least one game in upcoming back-to-back sets, which is why you will not see him in the lineup this evening. Considering the matchup, there is no question that not having White (or Josh Giddey) on the floor could prove to be a major hurdle for the Bulls, particularly if Kevin Durant gets going.

The same can be said about playing without Zach Collins, who is the team's most physical inside man. I suppose the good news is that Jalen Smith at least returned from his concussion on Saturday night against the Mavs, bolstering Chicago's short-handed frontcourt. I would expect to see him play a good chunk of minutes tonight, which will likely include spending time next to Nikola Vucevic in the double-big lineup.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Julian Phillips – QUESTIONABLE (wrist)

Josh Giddey – OUT (hamstring)

Zach Collins – OUT (toe)

Coby White – OUT (injury management)

Houston Rockets

Tari Eason – OUT (ankle)

Dorian Finney-Smith – OUT (injury management)