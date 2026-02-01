Chicago Bulls at Miami Heat (Game 3) – Starting Lineups, Injury News, How to Watch
The Chicago Bulls' recipe for finally beating the Miami Heat? Sitting their Top 3 leading scorers, I guess.
After struggling to put up a truly competitive effort in their first two meeting against Miami this season, the ragtag Bulls stepped up in South Beach. Led by a determined Ayo Dosunmu, the Bulls shot 52.0 percent from the field and picked up the impressive 125-118 victory. They even managed to overcome a staggering 24 turnovers by posting 36 fastbreak points and carrying a +21 advantage behind the arc.
So, can they recreate some of that magic tonight in their third straight meeting with Erik Spoelstra? If one thing is for sure, the head coach is going to come back with some worthwhile adjustments, as he always does. The Bulls were also pretty lucky to see Bam Adebayo have an off night, as the big man shot just 7-18 from the floor against their small-ball lineup.
It's going to be another uphill battle, but the Bulls can at least feel a little more confident coming into this one.
How to Watch
Who: Chicago Bulls (24-25) at Miami Heat (26-24)
Where: Kaseya Center
When: 5:00 P.M. CT
Watch: Chicago Sports Network, FanDuel Sports Network Sun
Projected Starting Lineups
Chicago Bulls
1. Coby White
2. Ayo Dosunmu
3. Isaac Okoro
4. Matas Buzelis
5. Nikola Vucevic
Miami Heat
1. Davion Mitchell
2. Kasparas Jakučionis
3. Pelle Larsson
4. Andrew Wiggins
5. Bam Adebayo
Injury News
Coby White and Nikola Vucevic were both held out of Saturday night's meeting as a precaution. The Chicago Bulls are in the thick of four games in five days, and the last thing the Bulls want is more injuries to pile up. Nevertheless, the two are expected to return to the starting lineup on Sunday evening and are not listed on the injury report.
The same can not be said, however, for Josh Giddey. While it was anticipated that the Bulls would also limit Giddey's workload during this jam-packed schedule, the jumbo guard reportedly experienced some hamstring tightness following the team's loss to Indiana. Giddey missed nearly three weeks due to a hamstring strain earlier this season. While there are still questions about the severity of this latest tweak, it has clearly been enough to hold him out of three straight games.
Jalen Smith is also about to miss his second straight, as the big man was forced to leave the Bulls' first of three against Miami with a calf issue. Playing some of the best basketball of his career and serving as the only other healthy five on the roster, Smith's absence could prove increasingly troubling for this group.
As for the Heat, they could welcome back their leading scorer tonight, as Norman Powell has been upgraded to questionable after sittin last night's meeting. Pesky defender Davion Mitchell is also likely to play his first game of the mini-series after missing the first two with a shouler injury.
Chicago Bulls Injury Report
Kevin Huerter – QUESTIONABLE (back)
Jalen Smith – OUT (calf)
Josh Giddey – OUT (hamstring)
Tre Jones – OUT (hamstring)
Zach Collins – OUT (toe)
Miami Heat Injury Report
Davion Mitchell – PROBABLE (shoulder)
Norman Powell – QUESTIONABLE (personal reasons)
Nikola Jovic – DOUBTFUL (hip)
Tyler Herro – OUT (ribs)
Elias Schuster is a sports journalist and content creator from the northern suburbs of Chicago. A graduate from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, he has covered the Bulls since 2019-20 and previously served as the editor of BN Bulls at Bleacher Nation. He has been the Publisher for Bulls On SI since December of the 2025-26 season. When he isn't obsessing over hoops, Elias spends his time obsessing over practically every other sport – much to his wife's dismay. He also loves strolling the streets of Chicago for the best cozy bar or restaurant to set up shop and write his next article.Follow Schuster_Elias