Indiana Pacers at Chicago Bulls – Starting Lineups, Injury News, How to Watch, Odds
In this story:
The Chicago Bulls will face off against the Indiana Pacers for the second time in four games.
Heading into their previous matchup, the Pacers had only three wins and accumulated loses in 11 of their previous 12 games. Despite their season-long struggles, however, they managed to send the Bulls back to Chicago with a loss. The Bulls have yet to bounceback, extending their losing streak to five games with their most recent loss to the Brooklyn Nets.
While it was ultimately Pascal Siakam's game-winning jumper that gave Indiana the win, his team had the edge for much of the night. Chicago really struggled to finish at the rim, and they ended with an uncharacteristically low 24 assists. To flip the script tonight, this group is going to have to captalize on their downhill scoring opportunities, which has to include forcing their way to the free throw line more.
How to Watch
Who: Indiana Pacers at Chicago Bulls
Where: United Center
When: 7:00 p.m. CT
Watch: Chicago Sports Network
Projected Starting Lineups
Chicago Bulls
1. Josh Giddey
2. Ayo Dosunmu
3. Dalen Terry
4. Matas Buzelis
5. Nikola Vucevic
Indiana Pacers
1. TJ McConnell
2. Andrew Nembhard
3. Bennedict Mathurin
4. Pascal Siakam
5. Jay Huff
Injury News
The Chicago Bulls got some very good news ahead of tip-off. Coby White will return to the court for the first time in three games, while Zach Collins is also set to make his season debut. Both players will be on a minute's restriction out of an abundance of caution, but their presence is undoubtedly a positive for a team in the thick of a five-game skid.
Collins' return feels particularly important with Jalen Smith likely to miss his fourth straight game. The big man is dealing with a hamstring strain and has left the Bulls with rookie second-rounder Lachlan Olbrich as their primary backup.
As for Ayo Dosunmu, he will sit out for only the third time this season. The guard suffered a thumb injury and was questionable coming into game. He has been one of the Bulls most consistent and efficient scoring threats, averaging a career-high 15.8 points per game.
Odds (Provided via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Bulls -4.5 (-110), Pacers -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Bulls -190, Pacers +160
Total Points: 237.5 (Over -110, Under -110)
