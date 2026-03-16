Chicago Bulls Injury Report: Collin Sexton's Status, Healthy Frontcourt vs. Grizzlies

Do you think the Memphis Grizzlies pulled up to the United Center in a tank?

Few organizations have thrown in the towel harder than the Grizzlies this season. The team shockingly moved on from Jaren Jackson Jr. at the trade deadline and has shut down Ja Morant for the season. Meanwhile, a long list of supporting cast members remain banged up and stuck in street clothes. In fact, their Top 5 scorers this season are either now off the team or currently listed on the injury report as out.

The Bulls are in a similar boat – even if they refuse to accept it. The organization is essentially out of the postseason picture entirely and have carried one of the longest injury reports in the league over the last few weeks. Nevertheless, they continue to preach a winning message, even picking up some surprising wins over the Suns and Warriors in the process.

Mar 13, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Kris Dunn (8), left, shoots while under pressure from Chicago Bulls center Nick Richards (13) during the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

Today's injury report continues to reflect a team that isn't quite as bought into the tank as the Grizzlies. Both Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis are a full go. Nick Richards is also expected to be in the lineup despite some back tightness. He is listed as probable, which means the Bulls should have a fully healthy frontcourt to work with. Guerschon Yabusele has dealt with foot soreness in recent games but is off the injury report entirely, while Jalen Smith is also set to play after sitting out the backend of the team's latest back-to-back.

As for Collin Sexton, he will now miss his fourth straight game due to a leg injury suffered against the Sacramento Kings. The former Hornets guard had scored 20+ points in four straight games before suffering the injury. He's come in as questionable the past couple of performances but has continued to be held out.

To no surprise, Jaden Ivey and Anfernee Simons also remain sidelined with their respective injuries, but the Bulls did provide updates on Monday afternoon. While they are both expected to miss at least another week of action, there seems to be some optimism that they will return to the court soon. Each has made progress in their rehab, per Bulls PR. Whether it makes sense for either to make a return at this point in the season, though, is a fair question.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Nick Richards – PROBABLE (back)

Lachlan Olbrich – PROBABLE (calf)

Collin Sexton – QUESTIONABLE (leg)

Anfernee Simons – OUT (wrist)

Jaden Ivey – OUT (knee)

Isaac Okoro – OUT (knee)

Zach Collins – OUT FOR SEASON (wrist)

Noa Essengue – OUT FOR SEASON (shoulder)

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

Walter Clayton Jr. – QUESTIONABLE (ankle)

GG Jackson – DOUBTFUL (foot)

Ty Jerome – DOUBTFUL (shoulder)

Santi Aldama – OUT (injury management)

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – OUT (finger)

Brandon Clarke – OUT (calf)

Zach Edey – OUT (ankle)

Ja Morant – OUT (elbow)

Scotty Pippen Jr. – OUT (toe)

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