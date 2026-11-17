The 2026 NBA Draft will forever be known as an event that landed the Chicago Bulls one of their best players in franchise history. He comes from a prestigious East Coast basketball school and features a tantalizing and explosive transition game. Of course, we're talking about the electric ... Jaylin Sellers.

Wait, who were you thinking about?

During Summer League, it quickly started to look like the Bulls found a diamond in the rough. Sellers was their first two-way signing following the draft, joining the Bulls after a successful year at Providence. Nevertheless, expectations were rather low. It's not every day that an undrafted free agent carves out a legitimate NBA role – let alone one who played five collegiate seasons.

To be sure, there is still no guarantee that this happens for Sellers. A long road still lies ahead for the 23-year-old. But the Bulls clearly believe he's capable of it, and that isn't going to change after his wildly successful start to G League play.

Some Big Nights for Jaylin Sellers

Oct 14, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Jaylin Sellers (22) at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After getting a taste of some NBA action before the Windy City Bulls season tipped off, Jaylin Sellers is now playing like a dominant force in the G League. The Windy City team is off to a 4-1 start, thanks largely to the guard, who has dropped a total of 63 points over his last two games.

Indeed, Sellers dropped 40 points on 15-26 shooting from the field in a Saturday matchup before adding 23 more points on 10-18 shooting roughly 24 hours later. The former performance included SEVEN makes from behind the arc, while the latter was all about attacking the paint.

What made things even more impressive was how Sellers stepped up in OT on Sunday. Facing off against the Wisconsin Herd, Sellers made three of the team's four buckets to lift Windy City to victory (the G League plays to a target score in extra time, meaning Sellers knew it was the first to 113). The Wisconsin Herd went bucket-for-bucket, but it was Sellers who put the game on his back and had one of the most exciting game-winning buckets you'll see all year – NBA or G League.

After inbounding the ball, he immediately grabbed it back from his Windy City teammate and made a sprint for the rim. He caught the defense so off guard that he went flying for a one-handed slam that clinched the game.

JAYLIN SELLERS THROWS DOWN THE GAME-WINNING DUNK IN OVERTIME TO GIVE THE @windycitybulls THE 114-112 VICTORY! 🚨🤯



WHAT A FINISH! pic.twitter.com/dajWcc12mu — NBA G League (@nbagleague) November 15, 2026

Through five games, Sellers is now averaging 26.6 points on 49.0 percent shooting from the field and 43.5 percent shooting from downtown.

As is always important to say, strong G League production does not always translate to the NBA. Look no further than recent Windy City Bulls guard – and G League MVP – Mac McClung. At the same time, Sellers is only just getting a taste of pro basketball. The Bulls have also already made an effort to get him into half of their big league games, where he's looked decently comfortable.

At the end of the day, Sellers can only control what he can control. His job right now is to make the most of the opportunity he is given, and there is little doubt that he's doing that thus far. As long as he can continue to check this box, it sure feels like more NBA playing time will come his way this year. If this season is all about evaluation and player development, Sellers is showing that the Bulls would be silly not to give him that shot.

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