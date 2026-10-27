Josh Giddey Talks Early Bulls Struggles, Says He Needs to "Figure It Out"

The new-look Chicago Bulls are learning what a rebuild feels like.

The first four games of the 2026-27 campaign have left a lot to be desired. They are 1-3 with two blowout losses of 35+ points on their resume. Their most recent came on a trip to Boston, where the Celtics obliterated them in the third quarter to pull off a 134-99 victory. Chicago's -18.3 net rating through the first week is comfortably the worst in the NBA.

Everyone not named Caleb Wilson has struggled to find their footing. It's been ugly enough to wonder just how long it will take for this revamped roster to establish any sort of rhythm. Will they ever be able to put the pieces together, or will this season simply show front office leader Bryson Graham that a lot more change is needed?

If one thing is for sure, there is a specific player who will have to step up for this group to turn things around quickly: Josh Giddey. Serving as this team's lead guard, much of the offensive burden falls on his shoulders, and there is no question it's looked too heavy for him early on.

Giddey has averaged just 7.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 5.0 assists in his first four outings. He's shot a concerning 33.3 percent from the field and has seen his trips to the free throw decrease significantly. Tiago Splitter has also yet to play him for more than 30 minutes, and Giddey even found himself benched in the Bulls' one win over the Bucks in the fourth quarter.

All things considered, the bad start has validated many of the concerns that existed coming into the year. The guard's fit with the team's two young wings was far from perfect, particularly when we consider the lack of proven shooting this would bring to the floor. Chicago also was down the kind of defenders that could help cover up some of Giddey's shortcomings.

At the same time ... four games is four games. The Bulls were never going to come into this season looking like a formidable opponent. The front office and coaching staff have made clear that they are starting from the ground floor. Not only is that reason enough to give everyone some grace, but especially the player who is expected to be running the show.

Josh Giddey spoke more about the adjustments that need to be made at practice on Tuesday. He took accountability for the offense's sluggish showing, though he also couldn't help but admit just how new everything feels.

Josh Giddey Addresses Sluggish Start to Bulls Season

Oct 26, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) during the second quarter against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Giddey's fit with how Tiago Splitter wants to play makes plenty of sense on paper. This offense is expected to be pushing the pace in the open floor and connecting with their long athletic wings. This is likely why the Chicago Bulls' lead guard didn't have any issues with the team's scheme, instead pointing toward the adjustment that comes with playing alongside so many new faces.

"I'd say it's less system-wise and more personnel. Getting adjusted to different players," Giddey said after practice. "A lot of these guys, we're all new together, so that's going to take some time. My job is to try to make everybody around me better, and I don't think I'm doing nearly as good a job as I should be at that. I've got to understand when to be aggressive. I think sometimes I'm too passive ... we'll figure it out as a team. Everyone has to do a better job of offensively getting into things quicker."

Tiago Splitter was asked about Giddey's slow start, and the head coach admitted that he's still learning how to best put the starting unit in a position to succeed. Splitter also mentioned the lack of fellow ball-handlers around Giddey this year, which has put even more pressure on him to set the table.

The good news is that Giddey has long been a pass-first player. This isn't at all a role he should feel uncomfortable in. However, building chemistry with your supporting cast matters, as well as still establishing yourself as a threat to score. The more Giddey can make opposing teams worry about his personal shot-creation, the more the floor will open up for his teammates.

However, exactly when and where Giddey should be hunting those shots remains up in the air.

"That's probably something I've got to work out. Being inefficient like I have been doesn't help," Giddey said. "Like, I made a conscious effort to get off the ball and get guys looks. I've never really been one to press when I feel like I haven't been scoring. I never want to go out there and just kind of make something happen for myself. Letting the game come to you, not going out there and pre-determining what you want to do is the best way to go about it."

So, does any of this guarantee that a turnaround is coming for Giddey and Company? Not necessarily, especially with such a terrifying schedule ahead. But Giddey's words are a good reminder that we're still in the very early stages of a season that was already going to be rather complicated. All that matters right now is that the Bulls stay committed to finding a solution and building team chemistry.

Giddey checks that box.

"That stuff will come naturally," Giddey said. "I'm not sitting here saying it's going well. I've got to figure it out. I've got to do a better job of helping other guys on our team figure it out, too. That's the role of a point guard."

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