Most Likely Players the Bulls Could Trade Up For Based on Rumors and Fit

Let me be very clear about something: If I had to pick right now, I would say that I do not believe the Chicago Bulls trade up from No. 15 on Tuesday night.

Let's not forget how difficult trades are to pull off in the heat of the moment, and the Bulls are also in the very early stages of their rebuild. Giving up future assets at this point in time would be a considerable risk, especially in a deep draft where there is expected to be a handful of good options on the board at No. 15.

At the same time, I guess we shouldn't ignore the fact that there have been plenty of rumblings about a potential move. Byson Graham has experience doing it before at his previous stops, and he's also brought in each of the top guards for a workout over the last handful of weeks. Again, it may not be the most likely outcome, but a first-year executive has done stranger things!

So, with the draft less than 24 hours away, let's pick out five specific players the Bulls could trade up for. For what it's worth, I'm basing these picks on best fit and some of the latest rumors around the league.

Keaton Wagler

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) loses his footing against UConn Huskies guard Silas Demary Jr. (2) in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

If the Chicago Bulls do trade up for one of the top guards in this class, there has been by far the most speculation about Keaton Wagler. To be sure, he doesn't perfectly fit the SLAP mold with his lack of pop off the dribble and leaping ability. But he does have better positional size than several of the other options, and his jump shooting is hard not to fall in love with.

The Bulls currently lack any long-term go-to scorer in the backcourt. Wagler is incredibly good at sinking difficult shots and has the kind of three-point stroke that could fit perfectly next to Josh Giddey. It also sure feels noteworthy that he only worked out for two teams: The Los Angeles Clippers and the Bulls.

Indeed, this came as a pretty big surprise. It's nearly impossible to imagine the Bulls going with Wagler at No. 4 over whichever one of the Top 4 prospects falls. There is also absolutely no chance that Wagler slides all the way to No. 15. So, why didn't he work out for any other squads in the Top 10? It's possible the Clippers gave him a promise, but what if the Bulls also let his camp know they could try to move up and get him?

Somethings to think about!

Keaton Wagler confirmed to me that he canceled his workout with the Nets:



“I already worked out for the Bulls, and I was going to the Clippers. That’s 4 and 5. Hearing from them and knowing where I stood, I knew I didn’t need to work out for [the Nets]. But still meeting with… pic.twitter.com/6fHTLUEAm4 — Erik Slater (@ErikSlater_) June 22, 2026

Kingston Flemings

Mar 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) dribbles the ball during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Like Keaton Wagler, Kingston Flemings had a surprisingly selective pre-draft workout schedule. The Houston Cougars guard only worked out for three organizations: The Clippers, Mavericks, and Bulls.

Choosing not to take the court for teams like the Nets, Kings, Hawks, Bucks, and Warriors certainly comes as a surprise. We're talking about a very congested guard class, so one would think that each player wants to do everything they can to stand out. Well, Flemings clearly felt comfortable with his three visits, even though one of them was with a team that isn't expected to pick in his range (aka the Bulls).

Flemings' workout list has only fueled the trade-up rumors for Chicago, particularly when we consider that the Dallas Mavericks have also been among the most popular trade-down candidates. If Flemings does make it all the way to No. 9, could the Bulls possibly look to swap spots?

If one thing is for sure, Flemings stood out at the combine despite his smaller frame. He is absurdly explosive for his size and has a grounding presence with the ball in his hands. The verdict is out on what Bryson Graham thinks about Josh Giddey as his guard of the future. If a move is made for Flemings, we could have our answer.

Aday Mara

Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara (15) celebrates the team’s NCAA men's basketball tournament national championship victory Monday, April 6, 2026, after defeating the UConn Huskies 69-63 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Yes, I know the Chicago Bulls just completed a trade for Nic Claxton. But can we say for certain he is their big man of the future? He only has two years left on his deal, and he could very well be a good mentor for another young big.

Size has taken on a whole new meaning in this league, particularly with the emergence of Victor Wembanyama. Mara's seven-foot-three frame is undeniably intriguing. He could be a difference-making rim protector and screen-setter. Plus, he's proven to be a shockingly strong passer, making him a stronger fit for the space-and-pace era of the NBA.

The Bulls have lacked a frontcourt enforcer for years. Not to mention, they just hired a head coach who is a former center and has experience coaching up some of the best young bigs in the league. So, if Mara does slide into the 10-14 range, it wouldn't be shocking to hear that Graham picked up the phone. Especially with Caleb Wilson expected to come off the board at No. 4, the Bulls could see this as a perfect opportunity to immediately establish their frontcourt of the future.

Morez Johnson Jr.

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) in action against Connecticut Huskies guard Solo Ball (1) during the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

I think it's possible the Chicago Bulls have their fingers crossed that Morez Johnson Jr. is sitting there at No. 15. No player – even Mara – fits Bryson Graham's "SLAP" mantra more than the Michigan big man. He has good size at six-foot-nine. He has elite length with a seven-foot-three wingspan. He is a top-tier athlete with great feet and versatility. Most notably, he has a ridiculously strong 250+ pound frame.

There is real potential for Johnson to become an All-Defensive Team caliber player. Plus, he has flashed a very promising ability to stretch the floor and improve his offensive game. The upside here is pretty tremendous, and that's exactly why the Bulls will likely have to move up to actually land him.

For what it's worth, The Stein Line recently reported that Johnson is not expected to make it past No. 15, meaning the Bulls are interested. In fact, they are seemingly so interested that The Stein Line reported that some around the league believe Chicago will attempt to move ahead of Charlotte in hopes of securing Johnson.

Again, I don't necessarily foresee a trade coming, but this might be the most likely kind of deal to happen. The Bulls could possibly try to climb only a couple of spots for the price tag of a handful of seconds, as opposed to leapfrog all the way into the Top 10 for a future first.

Brayden Burries

Apr 3, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) shoots the ball during a practice session ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

I'll be frank, this fifth pick is entirely based on vibes. There haven't been any reports connecting the Chicago Bulls to Brayden Burries, but how could you not like the fit?

Burries is your conventional two-guard. Does he have the highest ceiling of this guard group? Probably not. But he might very well have the highest floor. Burries has an appealing frame at six-foot-three with a plus wingspan and a stock 215-pound build. He does a great job attacking the rim and inviting contact, while he also drains triples at a 39.1 percent rate.

The defensive end is equally intriguing. He has a very high motor and uses his strong frame to get opposing guards off balance. Burries has all the tools to be a rock-solid two-way player for years. When you watch him, it's hard not to think about star role players like Derrick White, CJ McCollum, and Josh Hart.

For a Bulls team looking to build an entirely new hard-nosed and balanced identity, Burries could be the perfect addition,

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