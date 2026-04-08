Bulls Get Largest Win of the Season & Dillingham Drops Career High After FO Firing

In their first game since the dismissal of Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley, the Chicago Bulls played like a liberated group. Did the fact that the Washington Wizards were standing on the other side of the ball play a role? Most certainly, but I'm sure fans will like to think the offensive explosion was a sign of better days to come. Always dream big!

The Bulls' 129-98 win marked their largest margin of victory this season. Their previous high came against the Los Angeles Clippers on January 20 (28 points). Can you guess the last time they managed to win by 30+ points? That's right, also against the tanking Wizards in April of 2025!

Setting the Tone Early

Apr 5, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Collin Sexton (2) reacts to a call during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

With the Chicago Bulls still comfortably sitting Matas Buzlies and Josh Giddey – who didn't even travel out East – the rotation was quite the ragtag group. With that in mind, as well as all the off-court drama, it wouldn't have come as a surprise if they got off to a sluggish start. But Billy Donovan wasn't going to stand for that.

The first quarter was complete and utter dominance for the Bulls. They shot 54.5 percent from the field and relentlessly attacked the paint in the open floor with 12 fastbreak points. Thanks to the downhill urgency of their guards, they also managed to shoot 11-13 from the free throw line in the first 12 minutes. This marked their second-most freebies shot in the opening frame this season.

More notable, however, may have been their defense. They forced the Wizards into seven turnovers and scored 9 points off those mistakes. Washington also started the evening a mere 7-20 from the field and 1-9 from distance. This is what ultimately led to the staggering 38-18 advantage for Chicago heading into the second quarter.

It's never wise to call a game after the first quarter, but you could essentially do just that in this one with the Wizards playing a slew of G-Leaguers. Even the Bulls couldn't blow this one.

Rob Dillingham's Career High

Mar 25, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Rob Dillingham (7) passes the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The best way to make these final handful of games mean something is by letting the youngsters run free. Billy Donovan has finally started to do that.

Dillingham may have yet to earn himself a start, but he may not be far off after his big-time showing against the Wizards. The guard was a +24 on the night thanks to his career-high 26 points. Dillingham shot 9-15 from the field and 5-8 from long range, which also marked his career-high in made threes. Almost equally as impressive, Dillingham managed to grab seven rebounds as one of the smallest players on the court. Believe it or not, this is now his third time grabbing 7 boards since arriving in Chicago.

The flashes have been there for Dillingham at times, but tonight felt like the best example yet of how he can carve out a genuine NBA role. He wasn't simply trying to beat Wizards defenders off the bounce or sink circus shots around the rim. Instead, Dillingham consistently set himself up for open looks off the ball and was very decisive with his shot selection.

The three-point shooting, in particular, is going to continue to be essential for the former Kentucky standout. We learned earlier this season that cysts in his wrists have been an obstacle when it comes to shooting the rock. Might tonight be a sign that this issue is trending in the right direction? The more he can prove to be a legitimate threat from deep, the easier it's going to be for him to use his incredibly shifty ball-handling and speed to attack.

Patrick Williams Has a Night

Apr 1, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (44) stands on the court during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Arturas Karnisovas' first draft selection for the Chicago Bulls scored his season-high the game after he was fired. There is something rather ironic about that, right?

Williams looked like a completely different player in the nation's capital. He was playing with a level of confidence that has only shown itself a few times over his career, and it resulted in 20 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals. He didn't even need the ball in his hands a whole lot to make the winning impact. The forward shot 6-8 from the field, which included a perfect 4-6 showing from downtown and a 4-4 effort at the charity stripe.

Yes, that Patrick Williams!

"It's no secret there's a lot going on outside of these four lines here, so we just tried to focus on this game and focus on basketball."



Patrick Williams with @KCJHoop after a season-high 20 PTS in the win over Washington pic.twitter.com/vJdb8uygl0 — Bulls on CHSN (@CHSN_Bulls) April 8, 2026

Does it mean a whole lot considering the opponent? Probably not. But it did serve as a frustrating reminder of the versatile skillset Williams can offer. He pairs a genuinely imposing physical and athletic frame with a dependable shooting touch from long range.

All things considered, it continues to feel like a lot of what holds Williams back is his mentality. Does that mean there really is a player worth $18.0 millon a year hiding in there? Probably not, but a decent role player? Maybe! Karnisovas sure thinks so!

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