Bulls' Head Coach List Up to 11 Names as Respected Cavaliers Assistant Enters Mix

The rollout of the Chicago Bulls' head coach list is becoming a bit comical. A new name is seemingly added every handful of hours, with the list of reported candidates now up to 11.

Nevertheless, you'd much rather have a new front office casting this wide a net than the alternative. A long road lies ahead for first-time lead executive Bryson Graham, who has been tasked with rebuilding this franchise from the ground up. To be sure, getting the head coach hire right is essential for any organization, but the stakes are only heightened when you're starting fresh. The Bulls need to find the right culture-setter, let alone someone who is well-equipped to develop a roster that is expected to be full of young talent.

Could that someone be Johnnie Bryant? According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Bulls are at least looking into it. The Cavaliers assistant is the newest name to join the mix, and it certainly shouldn't be a shocker. Only 40 years old, Bryant has become a very popular name around the league, most recently serving as a finalist for another head job.

Ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, the Phoenix Suns were reportedly down to two finalists: Bryant and Jordan Ott. The organization obviously went with the latter, but the fact that Bryant even made it that deep in their vast search speaks volumes.

Bryant was a college hooper at Utah before embarking on a coaching career. He first joined the NBA scene with the Utah Jazz, starting as a player development assistant before becoming an assistant coach in 2014. He would remain with the Jazz until leaving for the Knicks in 2020 to join Tom Thibodeau's staff.

Bryant eventually left the Knicks ahead of the 2024-25 season to join Kenny Atkinson in Cleveland as his associate head coach. The Cavs finished at the top of the Eastern Conference during his first season with the organization, only to make their way all the way to the East Finals this year.

Considering Bryant's recent roles, it's hard to know if he would be best suited for a rebuilding situation. But he is a very young candidate who can grow long-term with the franchise. He's also learned under a few very high-quality leaders, including Quinn Snyder and Thibodeau. Both head coaches are known for their ability to establish a clear style of play and overall team identity. If Bryant has picked up on those traits, he could make a lot of sense in Chicago.

Running Chicago Bulls HC Search List ...

Jan 30, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers assistant coach Johnnie Bryant against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

• San Antonio Spurs Associate Head Coach Sean Sweeney

• Minnesota Timberwolves lead assistant Micah Nori

• Oklahoma City Thunder assistant Dave Bliss

• Portland Trail Blazers interim head coach Tiago Splitter

• Former New Orleans Pelicans interim head coach James Borrego

• Chicago Bulls assistant Wes Unseld Jr.

• Charlotte Hornets assistant Lamar Skeeter

• Atlanta Hawks assistant Ryan Schmidt

• Former Golden State Warriors assistant Jerry Stackhouse

• Miami Heat assistant Chris Quinn

• Cleveland Cavaliers assistant Johnnie Bryant

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