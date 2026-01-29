Asking for Too Much? Celtics Reportedly Turn Down Bulls' Nikola Vucevic Trade Offer

Nikola Vučević has not been a mainstay in trade rumors this season, but his availability is well-documented.

The big man is aging out of his role with the Chicago Bulls. Turning 35 years old at the beginning of this season, he is entering the final year of his contract and is expected to covet a more competitive environment when hitting unrestricted free agency. For the Bulls, finding him a new home before he can leave for nothing in free agency has likely been a point of emphasis. But the trade market clearly has not been kind.

While Vučević remains a reliable double-double, his $21.5 million payday is far from the easiest contract to move, even if it is expiring. There is also something to be said about his struggles on the defensive end. Two-way talent is almost always going to take priority for teams looking to bolster their roster ahead of the postseason.

Nevertheless, it sure feels like the Bulls will continue to seek out potential suitors for Vučević in the lead-up to the trade deadline. You have to do your due diligence, and there is still a strong case to make that parting ways this February is the best-case-scenario for both sides. The Bulls can grab something for his services, while Vučević could potentially be part of a playoff run.

Speaking of which, one team that has felt destined to make another deep run is the Boston Celtics, and we learned this week that the Bulls tried to see if they would want their veteran big man. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that the Chicago even came to Boston with a specific deal:

"For example, earlier this season, well before Boston surged into second place in the East, the Chicago Bulls inquired on the possibility of trading center Nikola Vucevic for [Anfernee] Simons and a Celtics first-round pick, which would have lowered Boston’s tax bill, but the Celtics weren’t interested, league sources told HoopsHype."

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) makes a three point shot against the Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Most can understand why the Boston Celtics likely turned the Chicago Bulls away. While you can not necessarily blame the Bulls for aiming high, a first-round pick feels like a steep inclusion for the swapping of two expiring deals.

As Scotto suggests, it sounds like the Bulls' rationale for including the draft compensation is that they would be helping the Celtics lower their tax bill. While this can sometimes be reason enough for a team to get rid of a pick, Boston came into this year less desperate thanks to their significant offseason changes. Getting under the second apron – which comes with extreme restrictions – was their main goal. They did that by moving off players like Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday.

Sure, a Simons trade may have reduced their bill come the end of the season, but it's not like the Bulls are taking on bad long-term salary. The former Trail Blazers guard is headed toward unrestricted free agency this offseason, just like Vučević. In other words, Boston would be forking over a first-round pick only to have essentially the same future flexibility.

Scotto doesn't say when exactly the Bulls tried to make this offer, but he did note that it was well before the Celtics jumped into a Top 2 spot in the East. All things considered, this does at least make Chicago's attempt a little more understandable. However, even then, I don't think anyone can blame Boston for wanting to wait and see where their season went.

Heck, there was even an opportunity for them to build Simons' value back up. Has that happened? Not astronomically, but he has joined the Sixth Man of the Year race by averaging 13+ points off the bench on 39+ percent shooting from long range.

Nevertheless, this report does at least insinuate that the Bulls have a newfound interest in acquiring draft capital. This has long made sense despite their consistent transactions that have not centered around picks. One also has to wonder if this means the Bulls could attempt to circle back on a Vučević deal. For what it's worth, an argument could be made that he makes sense for Boston even amid all their success. They have leaned heavily on an inexperienced tandem of Neemias Queta and Luka Garza in the frontcourt. Clearly, they have made do just fine, but adding a more offensive-minded option to the roster might not hurt come playoff time.

Alas, this would likely be wishful thinking for the Bulls. Most signs have pointed toward the veteran big man staying put through another deadline. Could his solid play over the last couple of weeks change things in the lead-up to February 5? It's possible, but the Bulls may be better off focusing on finding deals for their other trade chips throughout the next week.