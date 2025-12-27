Bulls Likely to Face Familiar Challenge After Bucks Upgrade Giannis Antetokounmpo

The last time the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks faced off, things took a turn.

Chicago was fresh off an impressive 24-point comeback over the Philadelphia 76ers, which secured them sole possession of first place in the Eastern Conference. They now had a chance to prove they could keep the good vibes going against a superstar-studded schedule. Giannis Antetokounmpo was first up on the list.

Not only did the Bulls go on to lose 126-110, but the Greek Freak dominated from start to finish. He recorded 41 points on 16-32 shooting from the field. This included a 7-10 shooting display for 19 points in the fourth quarter alone, as well as 15 rebounds and 9 assists over the course of his 37 minutes of action.

The loss for Chicago marked only their second of the season, and it also set off a concerning chain reaction. The Bulls proceeded to drop five in a row and drag their way to an ugly 3-13 stretch. To be sure, when things go into full-blown spiral mode, the reason stretches far past one player. But there is little question that the Bulls were hoping to dodge Antetokounmpo in their latest meeting, especially in the thick of another five-game winning streak.

Dec 3, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket in the first half against the Detroit Pistons at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Nevertheless, it sounds like a late Christmas gift isn't going to land on the Bulls' doorstep tonight. The Athletic's Eric Nehm and ESPN's Jamal Collier have both reported that Antetokounmpo is in line to make his return at the United Center on Saturday night, assuming he can go through his pre-game routine without a hiccup.

Antetokounmpo has missed the last eight games with a calf strain. The big man suffered the injury in a December 3 meeting with the Detroit Pistons. Milwaukee has gone a mere 2-6 in his recent absence and 3-11 overall in games he has missed this season. For a franchise desperately trying to quell trade rumors and get back on the postseason track, Antetokounmpo's return holds significant weight.

The good news for the Bulls is that it's very likely that the Bucks still closely monitor Antetokounmpo's minutes. Teams around the NBA have acted out of an abundance of caution when it comes to calf injuries, and rightfully so. However, any time Antetokounmpo is on the floor, the game becomes a lot scarier for the opponent.

Indeed, this feels particularly true regardless of the Bulls' recent surge. They have still allowed the fourth-most points in the paint per game this season, as well as the sixth-most second-chance points. We all know Antetokounmpo is the exact kind of player that can take full advantage of both deficiencies.