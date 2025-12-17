Chicago Bulls Mailbag: Billy Donovan on the Hot Seat? Best Partner for Josh Giddey? Trades Coming? More

What is the only good thing about the Chicago Bulls spinning out of control? It create great mailbag content!

A big thank you to everyone who submitted questions. This is the first time I've done this, and you all gave me a lot to work with. I will for sure do more of these moving forward, so feel free to send me questions on the app formerly known as Twitter or to my inbox.

Chicago Bulls Mailbag – December 17

How deeply entrenched do you believe Billy is tied to the long-standing future of this team? – Bulls Lead

If Arturas Karnisovas has made anything clear over the past handful of years, it's that he has complete and utter faith in Billy Donovan. The front office executive has raved about him at every turn, and let's not forget that he received a contract extension just this past offseason. We all know the last thing the Chicago Bulls want to do is pay a head coach to go away!

Now, is it possible that Donovan becomes the fall guy? Sure. I have to imagine Karnisovas would make that pitch to Jerry Reinsdorf if he started to feel like his job was on the line. I also wonder if Donovan would ever grow antsy and ask out. We saw him choose to part ways with OKC when they went full rebuild mode. Would he do that again?

Nevertheless, I know fans don't want to hear it, but I don't anticipate a Donovan firing any time soon. I also think that, while he deserves blame for what has transpired, he is rather far down the list of true problems with this organization.

Do you think Billy’s offense is really bland? All I see is the same high screen pick and rolls. I watch other teams around the league and it seems they run more sets based on the strengths of their personel. Feels like our coaching just isn’t even near top tier. – Miles Wright

To be honest, I actually think that Billy Donovan has done a pretty good job over the years of catering the offense to fit his specific personnel. If the first two weeks showed us anything, it's that he had the right idea in mind for this young and superstar-less group. They needed to play fast, share the ball, and move with purpose.

When they were doing that, this offense looked pretty darn good. The problem is that the moment the Bulls faced adversity, they stopped putting in the extra effort it takes to successfully play this system. Is part of that on Donovan? Of course! He needs to make better adjustments and get this group to buy in regardless of the results. But as far as the game plan goes, I think the recent results speak more to the roster construction than Donovan's lack of creativity.

Theoretically, is there a "bad money" contract out there that makes sense for Bulls to trade expirings for with a pick back? – Jerry Reinsdorf's Account

Abso-freakin-lutley! There are always bad contracts that front offices are dying to move, and I think the list has only grown larger during this new CBA era. Likewise, I believe this is one of the best ways to fill your arsenal and make the most out of a true tank.

I'm assuming you also want an example or two. I threw out one this week in a fake trade that involved the Milwaukee Bucks. Could the Bulls send Coby White + Jalen Smith in exchange for Kyle Kuzma's remaining deal and a future Bucks pick?

If you're looking for an even spicier deal on the menu, how about helping Toronto make a big splash by taking Immanuel Quickley's $32.5 million cap hit? I could also take you down to the cellar, which is where we keep the carefully-aged Joel Embiid and Paul George contracts. Too pricey? I understand!

Coby looks really off. His USG has increased dramatically while his three point shooting is horrendous. He's also at career highs in TO's per 100. And the eye test... he just looks scattered. What are you seeing that is causing this? I was expecting big things this year. – Just Here for Sports

Hm. Interesting. Considering the time he missed and the potential lingering impact of his two calf strains, I have actually thought that Coby White has looked pretty solid.

To be sure, the last couple of games have been rough from an efficiency standpoint, especially when we factor in his 1-10 shooting night from downtown. But I wouldn't necessarily say I'm worried about him and where this season is trending. The Bulls are just in a really strange place right now, and he clearly isn't 100 percent. If anything, I've been encouraged by his ability to pick up where he left off last season as a downhill force and free-throw merchant.

At the end of the day, there is a reason why the Timberwolves have already expressed interest in him. Teams clearly still believe that he will return to form, and I tend to agree.

Should the Bulls be willing to give up a first rounder for Zion?



Do Billy and the FO deserve to stick around?



Should the Bulls just buyout Vooch at this point? – Michael

MICHAEL FROM WAY DOWNTOWN!! BANNGG! BANNGGG!

(1) I don't really want anything to do with Williamson, considering the injury history. But I would consider giving up a singular first-round pick for the upside alone. There is no denying that he still looks like an All-Star-caliber player when on the court. And he's only 25 years old.

(2) No. The proof is in the pudding. #BringBackGarPax #JkPlsDont

(3) It's not my money, so I wouldn't really care if this is the route the Bulls ended up going later this season. However, it's certainly not the messaging they want to send right now. You at least have to wait and see if you can get anything in return. Who knows, a desperate contender could come calling, or a multi-team deal might need a mid-level salary.

What skill set would the ideal backcourt mate to Giddey possess? – PaulieG's NBA Index

To be honest, the ideal backcourt mate for Giddey looks a lot like Coby White with above-average defense. You need someone who can play both on and off the ball, knockdown threes at a high rate, and cover up for Giddey's defensive miscues.

Some random names who I believe fit that description: Jalen Williams, Derrick White, Mikal Bridges, Austin Reaves, Trey Murphy III, Shaedon Sharpe,

What should be on the Bulls list for Santa this Christmas? – Ed Helinski

It doesn't matter. They're getting coal.

In one sentence with one comma or less, explain how the Bulls went from 5-0 to 10-15 this season including losing by 32 at home against the struggling Warriors (and the Pelicans). – Ricardo Jr.

They were never good, duh.

Don’t you feel that Bulls fans/creators are turning on Matas? Classic behavior: after raising him to irrational standards, destroy him for not meeting these stupid standards any rational being would never have set. – TNac23

For what it's worth, I have not seen a ton of this, but I also try to stay out of the deepest darkest parts of Bulls social media. I'm already writing about them 24/7, so I have to take some mental health precautions.

If there are people out there turning on Matas Buzelis, I would advise them to watch this highlight video of every dunk from his rookie season. Yes, I'm aware that dunking doesn't win championships, but it is still an excellent reminder of his tantalizing athleticism and natural gifts.

Buzelis wasn't allowed to have a celebratory beer with his teammates until October. He deserves far more than one season and 20 games to take a massive step. Remember, development isn't always linear. The fact that we have even seen the flashes of ball-handling, shooting, and shot-blocking that we have is all that matters right now.

What fans should really be losing sleep over is the state of the organization as a whole. It's up to them to put Buzelis in a position to succeed and draw out his strengths. If you're worried about him being another example of someone who moves teams and proceeds to break out, I get that.

Does Bulls management acknowledge there's an issue with this roster, and do you think that they actually make any trades, or do they continue to hold on to assets while they diminish? – Rey

I want to preface this answer by clearly starting that I do not have direct knowledge of what the front office thinks about this roster. If I had to guess, however, it would be that they feel a bizarre mix of disappointment and hope. That has at least been the tightrope they walk over the last handful of years when it comes to their underachieving roster.

If they addressed the media today, I'm almost certain they would mention this group's hot start, as well as the following injuries, to advocate for why this team deserves a longer evaluation period. I would proceed to roll my eyes at those comments.

With that said, I do have a feeling that something will be done in the lead-up to the trade deadline. Am I convinced yet that it will be enough? No. There is a good chance they take a similar approach to last season, where they make one somewhat large move and hope that fixes the problem.

At the same time, if there were a season to expect them to come to their senses, it would probably be this one. They have seven expiring contracts at their disposal and currently sit outside the Play-In picture entirely. The draft is also the deepest it's been in years. So while I will fully believe they do the right thing and enter sell mode when I see it, I do think the chance of them doing this is slightly higher than in years past.

Elias, give me some sort of hope with this franchise – Nick Robert

I hear the 2038 draft is stacked ...

In all seriousness, I think Josh Giddey remains a silver lining, as does the fact that the Bulls have full control of their future fits and immense financial flexibility. Few teams can say that.