Chicago Bulls Make Surprise Roster Addition Just Two Games Before the Season Ends

The Chicago Bulls decided to add a man to their roster in the final week of the season.

Shortly before tip-off against the Washington Wizards in the nation's capital, the team announced that Mouhamadou Gueye would be signed for the remainder of the season. While Gueye wasn't inked in time to make it for Chicago's Thursday night meeting, he is expected to be available for Friday night's backend of a back-to-back against Orlando. His last opportunity to get any minutes will be on Sunday against Dallas.

The decision comes a couple of weeks after the organization chose to waive Jaden Ivey. The guard was acquired from Detroit during the NBA trade deadline, only to fall into hot water for his conduct both behind the scenes and in the public eye. His dismissal meant an open spot on the official 15-man roster, though it looked like Chicago may not fill it with so little time in the season remaining.

Additionally, the Bulls are only a couple of days removed from the firing of their two top front office executives. Both Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley were shown the door, making any roster tweaking a pretty big shock. The move was presumably made by remaining front office officials like Pat Connelly, JJ Polk, and special advisor John Paxson.

Who is Mouhamadou Gueye?

Oct 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Mouhamadou Gueye (16) takes the court prior to a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Those Chicago Bulls sickos might know of Mouhamadou Gueye from the team's preseason squad. The six-foot-nine forward was part of the team's extended roster and went through a handful of training camp with the organization. He did go on to appear in two preseason games, but it was in a very limited capacity.

Gueye would proceed to sign with the franchise's G-League affiliate, where he spent the remainder of the season. During his time with the Windy City Bulls, Gueye appeared in 47 games total and played just under 30 minutes a night. He averaged 14.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.5 blocks while shooting 51.7 percent from the field.

The season marked his fourth straight in the G League, as the former Stony Brook and Pitt player went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft. His only prior NBA experience came while with the Raptors in the 2023-24 season. While Gueye still spent the majority of his time in the G League, he went on to appear in 11 games for the franchise, posting some unremarkable numbers.

For what it's worth, Gueye is only a couple of weeks removed from the best game of his G League career. He posted 40 points against his former team, the Capital City Go Go on an incredible 74.0 percent shooting from the field.

WHAT A NIGHT for Mouhamadou Gueye 👏 He notched a career-high 40 PTS from 17 FGM in his standout performance for the @windycitybulls 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1KzzIEjXRR — NBA G League (@nbagleague) March 21, 2026

The performance did a great job of demonstrating exactly what Gueye can bring to the table. He is a very long forward with smooth athleticism. He may not be the most explosive, but he can attack in the open floor and adjust for some swift finishes around the rim.

What has kept him from carving out a bigger NBA role? Probably his ability to stretch the floor. Gueye is willing to put up the open jumpers, but he's never quite learned to knock them down. The same goes for at the free throw line, where he has never shot above 65.5 percent. With that in mind, I wouldn't expect Gueye to be convincing anyone he deserves a full-time roster spot next season in just two games. But maybe he can flash enough skills to earn a two-way contract?

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