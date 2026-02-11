Collin Sexton Hit With Big Fine After Viral Moment in Chicago Bulls' Loss to Nets

When Collin Sexton arrived in Chicago, he vowed to bring the energy to the new-look Chicago Bulls. But he may have brought a little too much of it on Monday night.

The NBA announced on Tuesday that the recently acquired Bulls guard has been fined $35,000. The announcement comes following Chicago's loss to the Brooklyn Nets, when Sexton scored 21 points. The incident occurred during Chicago's comeback in the third quarter with 1:31 remaining. The 27-year-old was at the free-throw line after a Day'Ron Sharpe foul. Missing the first attempt, Sexton drained the second before letting the rim know that ... well ... he was frustrated.

The broadcast caught Sexton giving a middle finger to the basket before heading back on defense. Even though the action wasn't directed toward anyone in particular, the NBA was quick to hit him with the hefty fine. They deemed it an "inappropriate gesture on the playing court."

The Brooklyn Nets' broadcast on the YES network caught an up-close shot of the moment. And, to little surprise, the incident spread on social media shortly after it happened.

Feb 9, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets center Day'ron Sharpe (20) and Chicago Bulls guard Collin Sexton (2) battle for the ball during the first half at Barclays Center.

For Collin Sexton, the incident comes only two games into his Chicago Bulls career. The guard was acquired as part of the Coby White trade last week, arriving to the organization in the final year of his $70.1 million deal.

With that number in mind, the NBA's fine will only burn a microscopic hole in his pocket, but there is no question this is a slap on the wrist you want to avoid. Especially when we consider that he made a free throw cut the score to 89-85, the reaction sure was a head-scratcher.

At the same time, if the Bulls have learned anything during their first few days of the potentially brief Collin Sexton era, it's that he isn't afraid to show his emotion. The team mic'd up Sexton for his Bulls debut, and the footage didn't disappoint. He has quickly become the most vocal player on the court, both directing traffic and pumping up his new teammates.

On the one hand, the Bulls might very well need someone with Sexton's motor to finish out this complicated 2025-26 campaign. While winning may not be No. 1 on their priority list, they will want their young players to remain locked in. Sexton can help ensure that happens, and we discussed as much on Tuesday morning.

On the other hand, it's also important to set the right example. Safe to say flipping the bird to the basketball gods may be the opposite of that. You live, and you learn!