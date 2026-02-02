Odds Shift Has Giannis Antetokounmpo Connected to Chicago Bulls Like Never Before

Giannis Antetokounmpo playing for the Chicago Bulls is one of the safest bets you can make. No, really.

Over the weekend, DraftKings Sportsbook Insights stunned the NBA world by updating their odds for which team the Greek Freak will suit up for after this week's trade deadline. To little surprise, the Milwaukee Bucks remained in first with the highest odds at +115, while the win-now Warriors were sitting second at +350. But can you guess who moved into third?

It wasn't the Miami Heat, New York Knicks, or Minnesota Timberwolves – three teams Antetokounmpo has been linked to over the last week. Instead, DraftKings suddenly had the Chicago Bulls as the second-most likely team not named the Bucks to roster the two-time MVP. Their odds reportedly moved from a steep +4000 to +450.

But, wait, it gets even crazier!

Fast forward to Monday morning, and the Bulls have taken another leap! DraftKings Sportsbook now has them ahead of the Golden State Warriors as the favorite rival team to land the superstar. Their odds have shrunk to as little as +275. In other words, even better odds than the Warriors had when they were stationed right behind the Bucks.

Look, there is only so much weight you can put into what one sportsbook has to say. We have heard essentially no credible reports thus far that have linked the two sides. At the end of the day, that is far more telling as the deadline is only a matter of days away.

At the same time, if All the President's Men taught us anything, it's to follow the money. Why has an influx of cash seemingly been thrown toward the Bulls over the last handful of hours? And why has DraftKings responded in such a way?

It could be nothing more than a giant snowball effect that ultimately amounts to nothing. No matter what the odds currently say, I think we all agree that this feels more likely than not. However, there is an itty-bitty chance that we're looking at the first sign of what is to come, and there is no question that Bulls fans will now be on high alert for Antetokounmpo rumors over the next couple of days.

Why the Chicago Bulls Could be in Play for Giannis

While no one can deny that the Chicago Bulls landing Giannis Antetokounmpo would be shocking enough to make fans faint, there is reason to believe it can happen. When it comes to potential trade packages for superstar-caliber players, the Bulls are one of only a handful of teams that can piece together a legitimate offer.

We discussed this in depth last week, and I encourage anyone to read that post for a more in-depth breakdown. Put simply, this front office has A LOT of draft capital to work with, and they only added to that arsenal over the last few days. Chicago has full control over all its future first-round picks, as well as an additional first from the Portland Trail Blazers that just became even more valuable. They also now have seven second-round picks at their disposal after acquiring two more in their three-team deal with the Kings and Cavaliers this weekend.

Factor in interesting young prospects like Matas Buzelis and Noa Essengue, and there is a scenario where the Bulls can present Milwaukee with a respectable offer. Does that mean the Bucks accept it? Not at all. There is even a case to make that trading all these assets could be too risky, as the Bulls wouldn't have many pieces left to build a contender around Antetokounmpo. Nevertheless, there is a way for them to get involved either now or in the future.

Indeed, fans should potentially gear up for this drama lasting until the offseason. Even if Antetokounmpo does stay in Milwaukee after the deadline, the full expectation will be that a deal is struck this summer. With how surprisingly prevalent the Bulls have been in the conversations, the odds sure feel high for them to at least remain a talking point.

