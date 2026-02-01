Latest Trail Blazers Trade Has Chicago Bulls' Deadline Off to Even Better Start

The Chicago Bulls got one step closer to adding another draft pick on Sunday afternoon. And they didn't have to do a thing.

To the surprise of many, Chicago got their trade deadline rolling on Sunday night following a victory over the Miami Heat. News broke that they stepped in to help the Cleveland Cavaliers and Sacramento Kings pull off a De'Andre Hunter trade. As part of the transaction, they used their financial flexibility to take back the salary of Dario Saric in exchange for two future second-round picks.

All things considered, it was an uncharacteristic move for a franchise that has repeatedly taken a more short-minded approach. Pushing for the postseason has normally been this front office's MO, but the reality of a fourth straight Play-In Tournament loss may have finally convinced them to change their tune. To be sure, only the next few days will tell whether this is the case, but there is no doubt that Sunday night's transaction points in this direction.

Speaking of which, if acquiring future picks is a newfound priority for this front office, then they are going to be thrilled about the trade that went down roughly 13 hours later. ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Tuesday morning that the Atlanta Hawks have sent Vit Krejci to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for two future second-round picks and Duop Reath.

So, why might this have Arturas Karnisovas doing jumping jacks?

Bulls Inch Closer to Adding Second 2026 First-Round Pick

Since the summer, the Chicago Bulls likely had a close eye on the Portland Trail Blazers. The franchise surprised many when it acquired Jrue Holiday from the Boston Celtics. Then, they brought back franchise legend Damian Lillard after the Milwaukee Bucks sent him packing. While the roster was still filled with plenty of young and developing players, the move signaled that they were ready to take the next step. And guess who owns a future lottery-protected Trail Blazers pick?

Sunday's trade with Atlanta sent a similar competitive message for Portland. While it may not be a blockbuster deal, the move puts the Trail Blazers in the "buyers" category. They gave up two future assets in exchange for an instant rotational upgrade. Vit Krejci is a sharpshooting wing who has averaged 22.3 minutes a night over his 46 appearances this season. His 42.3 percent shooting clip from behind the arc on nearly 5.2 attempts per game puts him among the NBA's top long-range threats this season.

Yes, Krejci may still be only 25 years old, but this isn't a trade you make only with the future in mind. The Trail Blazers have ranked dead-last in three-point percentage this season despite averaging the third-most attempts. In other words, Krejci should not only immediately help the Trail Blazers but also fit into the way they want to play. He will make them better.

For a Bulls team that currently owns a Trail Blazers' lottery-protected first, this is music to their ears. The Trail Blazers are clearly crossing their fingers that they can squeeze their way into one of the West's final playoff spots, as they are currently positioned to compete in the Play-In Tournament. The teams sit in 9th overall and are only 3.5 games back from the 8th spot.

Chicago has been waiting for this lottery-protected Portland pick to convey since they acquired it in 2021. The selection was sent to Arturas Karnisovas, alongside Derrick Jones Jr., as part of the three-team deal that sent Lauri Markkanen to Cleveland and Larry Nance Jr. to the Trail Blazers. With the franchise moving on from Lillard shortly after and undertaking a full rebuild, the Bulls have never come close to having the pick land in their lap.

While we shouldn't necessarily say it's so close the Bulls can taste it, there is no question it's closer to being conveyed than ever before. Even better, if the Trail Blazers do squeak their way into the playoffs this season, the pick projects to sit in the mid-to-high teens. This means the Bulls could have picks inside the Top 20. Of course, Chicago also currently has its own 2026 first-rounder, which they may be looking to move up the lottery board over the final few months.

Nevertheless, even in the event that the Trail Blazers fail to make the playoffs, this move should have the Bulls excited. The first-rounder has until 2028 to end up with Chicago, and the Trail Blazers are pretty clearly hoping to be in the race over the next two years. Obviously, that is great news for a Bulls front office that finally appears willing to take a step back and build for the future. Not only could it mean another higher-upside youngster added to the mix, but it could also give them another pretty valuable trade chip as they attempt to set a new course.

Not a bad start to the deadline, huh?