Local & National Media Give Scathing Reviews of Chicago Bulls' Trade Deadline

Believe it or not, the Chicago Bulls didn't make any fans at this season's trade deadline.

The most active executive in the NBA, Arturas Karnisovas, finally pressed the self-destruct button on his roster. He swapped out nearly half of his players for the remainder of the season – all while adding a borderline comical number of future second-round picks. The Bulls upped their total since January 31 from five to 14 future seconds.

In many ways, the trades at least signaled a much-needed change in organizational philosophy. Whether it be their long list of draft picks or additions like Jaden Ivey and Rob Dillingham, Chicago was finally attempting to take a step back and focus on the future. That's at least semi-encouraging, right?

Many of those on the outside remain unconvinced. Karnisovas is still receiving plenty of flak for waiting far too long to start this process. Relatedly, many are questioning what the Bulls got in return and whether or not they were aggressive enough in their approach. The criticism has been heard loud on both a national and local level.

People Question Chicago's Hectic Trade Deadline

Sep 30, 2024; Chicago, Il, USA; Chicago Bulls vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas speaks during Chicago Bulls Media Day.

• Marc Silverman of Waddle & Silvy on ESPN 1000 has never been one to mince words. The long-time sports personality was discussing where his personal relationship stands with the Bulls following their active deadline, and let's just say things sound tense:

“The Bulls have robbed me of my love and my passion for Chicago basketball. I hate the Bulls today. In the sports context, I hate them. I hate the Bulls. This is true. The gods honest truth. This is not hyperbole. I got the Packers over here, and I got the Bulls over here. I hate the Bulls more than I hate the Packers … It is not the job of the Bulls to be the rival of their own fans.”

• Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times is even more known for his blunt commentary. The long-time beat reporter wrote about Arturas Karnisovas' post-deadline press conference and called him out for his poor roster-building. You can read his full assessment of things here.

"Well Arturas, it’s been your responsibility for six-plus seasons now, and all the organization has to show for it is one playoff win. Not a series win, just one playoff game won. That’s malpractice for most NBA franchises, punishable by termination. No questions asked. And his blind spot in all of this has been a complete lack of understanding on how to try and land an elite player."

• SBNation's Ricky O'Donnell went about Karnisovas' head to question the Reinsdorfs complacency during a fiery appearance on WGN's nightly sports show.

“Michael Reinsdorf needs to wake up in the morning and fire Arturas Karnisovas. He should not be rebuilding this team for a second time. He does not deserve it … All the Bulls' failures start at the top. The Reinsdorf’s have turned the Bulls into a poverty franchise by treating it like a source of passive income," O'Donnell ranted on the local airwaves.

• On a more national scale, ESPN's Hoop Collective crew spent plenty of time scratching their heads over Chicago's decision-making. Brian Windhorst noted the staggering number of guards they added to the roster after Tim Bontemps attacked the organization for suggesting they know how to fix what is currently broken:

“The idea that this team has some grand plan to get out of the position they’re in is lunacy to me. And it’s just unbelievable that they have chosen now as the time to make all these trades," Bontempos said. "By the way, they had all these expiring contracts. They could have taken on money to add assets. They didn’t even do that. They just swapped out expiring contracts for expiring contracts … Look, it’s just insane that we’re sitting here with Arturas at this point in the cycle.”

• Bill Simmons also had some jokes at the Bulls' expense. Not only did he send out a jab their way on social media, but he praised Minnesota for stealing Ayo Dosunmu out from underneath them: “Dosunmu going to Minnesota for Rob Dillingham, who is a bust, and second-round picks, whatever. Dosunmu is legitimately good. He is such an upgrade.”

• Of course, let's also not forget this morning's epic rant on Chicago radio! While this may not have come from a public figure, John from Joliet voiced his frustration over the organization's lack of direction: Chicago Bulls Fan Has Hilarious Radio Rant Following Confusing Trade Deadline

A Dose of Optimism ...

Look, the Chicago Bulls have not necessarily earned the benefit of the doubt. Just because they are finally tearing things down doesn't necessarily mean they are going to do it right. However, the mere fact that they have finally accepted their fate can be viewed as a positive.

Should they have started this process long ago? Most likely. But, as the saying goes, it's better late than never. What the majority of fans have wanted most over the last handful of years – besides a genuinely competitive basketball team – is for Chicago to finally pick a lane. The moves they have made over the last handful of days suggest that they have done that. The Bulls appear ready to take a step back in the hope of a better tomorrow. That's at least better than running in place.