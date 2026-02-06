Chicago Bulls Fan Has Hilarious Radio Rant Following Confusing Trade Deadline

DISCLAIMER: If your sister is married to a man from Joliet, Illinois, I recommend you proceed with caution.

The NBA trade deadline came to an end on Thursday afternoon, and the Chicago Bulls were as active as any team in the NBA. Arturas Karnsiovas took a stick of dynamite to his long-standing group, sending out roughly half the roster.

Nikola Vucevic, Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, Kevin Huerter, Dalen Terry, Julian Phillips, and Jevon Carter each found new homes. Heck, even acquired players like Mike Conley and Ousmane Dieng were flipped for different pieces. The lead executive had his foot pressed down fully on the gas all week long, but some fans are wondering if he may have been driving with his eyes closed.

On the one hand, the Bulls certainly appear like a team ready to tank the remainder of the season. Rarely do you trade that many players and expect to find a winning rhythm in 30 games. Karnisovas even recognized that during the same press conference where he insisted that the "Play-In" was no longer the goal. Chicago also added very few players with guaranteed money for next season, leaving itself plenty of room to continue their drastic roster overhaul this offseason.

On the other hand, the Bulls added several players who could help this team win games. While still on the younger side, Anfernee Simons and Collin Sexton have a proven track record offensively. As for the acquired big man, Guerschon Yabusele and Nick Richards are both veterans who were previously part of winning teams. Add in the fact that each of these guys is headed toward free agency, and they have every incentive to play their best basketball.

This is why it remains difficult to get a read on exactly what this organization hopes to accomplish. And let's just say some fans are fed up.

Local Bulls Fan Goes Off on Chicago Radio

With the trade deadline behind us, 104.3 The Score's Mully & Haugh Show took some calls from the Chicago faithful. John from Joliet was one of the Bulls fans to dial the number, and I think it's fair to say he didn't have the best review of Arturas Karnisovas' deadline work.

“My mom used to go to the Goodwill and buy me irregular shirts because she didn’t make much money. And this is what the Chicago Bulls remind me of – an irregular shirt," John said on 104.3 The Score. "One sleeve longer than the other. I don’t know what these guys are doing, but it baffles me. I have to watch a little Mugsy Bogus out there getting toasted up. If he had two guys on his shoulders, he still couldn’t block that guy's shot that was posting him up yesterday. This is worse than my sister-in-law’s cooking. It sucks!”

Of course, listening to John's passionate rant makes it all the better:

Both Mike Mulligan and David Haugh couldn't help but chuckle as John shared his thoughts on the newest Chicago Bulls roster. Unfortunately, I doubt John's sister-in-law had the same response. Her meatloaf can't be that bad!

Once again, it's easy to understand some of the frustration. The Bulls have made the Play-In Tournament three straight seasons and could very well be on their way toward doing it again. Even if they do miss the mark, there is currently no reason to believe more competitive basketball is coming to the United Center soon. I get it.

At the same time, a rebuild isn't supposed to be pretty. For fans out there who feel similar to John, I think they should take some solace in the fact that the Bulls appear to be headed in a far more recognizable direction.

This was a roster that needed meaningful change, and they undoubtedly started that process this week. They are now in a far more advantageous position to add valuable players moving forward. Chicago owns all its future first-rounders, accumulated 14 second-rounders, and has only eight players under contract for next season. Few teams will have more money to spend this offseason.

Now, John from Joliet might have very little faith in this front office's ability to spend that money wisely. And he is entitled to that opinion. However, being bad and having flexibility is far better than being bad and having your hands tied. The path toward solving this organization's problem is at least slightly clearer after their active deadline, and that's a small win.

PS: I will not take any Yuki slander! Two Yuki's standing on top of each other would be the best player on this Bulls team!