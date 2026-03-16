Mac McClung is Close to Becoming the G League's All-Time Leading Scorer

Mac McClung has entered the GOAT conversation ... sorta.

When it comes to the NBA's G League, few players have found more success than the high-flying guard. He has continued to post incredible numbers during his first full season with the Windy City Bulls. In fact, McClung is only a couple of days removed from a 54-point outburst, setting a new franchise record for the most points ever scored in a Windy City Bulls game.

The 27-year-old has now scored at least 30 points in nine of Windy City's last 13 games. This included a stretch of four straight outings with 33 or more points scored. The dominant run has gone a long way in helping McClung climb further up the G League ranks. Not only does he now lead the G League in points per game with 28.1 over the regular season and tip-off tournament, but McClung has actually moved into the Top 3 on the all-time scoring list.

Mac McClung Close to Becoming G League's Top Scorer

McClung recently surpassed long-time G League veteran Andre Ingram to move to No. 3 with 5,137 total points. He is now only 24 points away from passing Vander Blue for the No. 2 spot, which he is very likely to accomplish on Monday night, assuming he suits up against the Wisconsin Herd in Hoffman Estates.

Catching Renaldo Major in the No. 1 spot, however, may have to wait until the 2026-27 campaign. The Windy City Bulls only have six regular-season games remaining, and there is still a 162-point gap between the two. Now, McClung would only have to average 27 points a night over these outings, which is obviously below what he's recording this season. But five of those six contests are going to be on the road. Will the Bulls have him travel with the team or continue to keep him with the big league squad?

Mac McClung is leading the entire G League with 30 PPG and currently has the THIRD most total points of all-time (Tip-Off Tournament, Regular Season, and Playoffs combined)! ⭐️



Tune in now as the @windycitybulls take on the Valley Suns at 8pm/et on https://t.co/fLGfbO13fw. pic.twitter.com/GUbrwya7wU — NBA G League (@nbagleague) March 15, 2026

For what it's worth, road games have been pretty rare for McClung since he inked his two-way deal with the organization on February 5. He has only appeared in one game against the Maine Red Claws. Will they have him go on the road for a chance to break the record, or will they continue to keep him with the full-time squad as potential injury insurance? If one thing is for sure, this group has been incredibly banged-up in recent weeks.

Speaking of which, one has to wonder how many more G League games McClung has left in him. He has remained committed over the years as he tries to convince a franchise to give him a real shot at NBA play. However, if someone doesn't come knocking this summer, will he continue on the journey or potentially consider a trip overseas? He sure feels like someone who could secure a pretty significant payday if he chose to bring his viral scoring ability to the EuroLeague.

Nevertheless, while G League success may not equate to NBA success, ultimately becoming the all-time leading scorer would be one heck of an accomplishment for McClung.

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