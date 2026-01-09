The Matas Buzelis Breakout is in Full Effect for the Chicago Bulls

Even Mother Nature must be sick of the Chicago Bulls!

On Thursday night, the franchise was bizarrely forced to postpone the Bulls' meeting with the Miami Heat. Set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. CT, the game experienced a nearly 2-hour delay due to continued condensation on the court. The unnaturally warm weather in Chicago mixed with the ice rink beneath the United Center's hardwood surface proved to be a terrible combination.

The game saved the Bulls from having to play the backend of a back-to-back. More importantly, it saved them from having to face a Heat team that has had their number for years. The most recent edition of this "rivalry" came in November, when Miami stomped on Chicago to the tune of a 143-107 victory at the Not-So-Madhouse on Madison.

Add in the fact that the Bulls came into last night's game on another three-game losing streak and still without several key contributors, and the postponement evoked a small sigh of relief. Two days off for (and from) the Bulls doesn't feel like a bad thing.

Heck, the only real reason to watch the Bulls right now stands six-foot-ten and 209 lbs. While the bulk of the team has struggled to stay healthy and play consistently, Matas Buzelis has done the opposite. The second-year forward has appeared in all 37 of the team's contests this season, and he has only played increasingly better basketball as the season has gone on.

Matas Buzelis Offers Signs of Hope for the Chicago Bulls

Jan 3, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (14) drives against Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Matas Buzelis is putting together a full-blown breakout. The more injuries that have stacked up for Chicago, the more Buzelis has put on his plate. The forward has been easily the team's most reliable weapon in recent games, showing the exact kind of two-way versatility that made him such a tantalizing prospect.

The 21-year-old is in the thick of easily his best five-game stretch yet. He's averaging 20.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game. Even better, Buzelis has shot 48.6 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from long range. He's also mixed in over 5.0 free throw attempts a night. According to Bulls PR, his 15 points in five straight games is the longest streak of his career.

What makes this that much more impressive is the level of competition the Bulls have faced. Chicago has seen Orlando, Boston, and Detroit during this run. Each team sits in the top half of the league in defensive rating. They have also each built up an identity for playing physical basketball, particularly in the frontcourt. Yet, this hasn't stopped Buzelis' momentum.

Now, must we see this level of production continue from Buzelis once the team returns to full health? Yes, there is no ignoring the fact that there has been an increased opportunity in the last handful of games. The Bulls need him to grab the torch and never give it back. He remains their most important building block, and continuing to uplift him has to be near the top of the priority list for the rest of the season.

With that said, it's not as if we haven't seen him already take on this bigger role with a healthier Bulls rotation. His recent emergence precedes these last five games. We can go all the way back to mid-December to see a real change in Buzelis' aggressiveness and output.

Since the team's December 19 victory over the Cavs, the sophomore has averaged 18.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game. Buzelis has recorded five games with 20+ points, as well as multiple season and career highs.

The 28 points against Atlanta mark the second-most of his young career, while his seven threes in that performance were a career best. He also dished a career-high 7 assists against the Magic earlier this month and had tied his career-high with 4 blocks against the Pistons. It's not an understatement to say that he's doing it all.

When compared to the rest of his 2025 classmates, Buzelis has continued to stand out. His 550 points scored lead the way. The Thunder's Ajay Mitchell is a distant second on the list with 501 points. Buzelis is also second among NBA sophomores with 52 blocks (only behind No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr) and fifth in rebounds (behind four centers).

To be clear, he may not (yet) be stuffing every area of the box score each night, but he doesn't need to be. Simply showing a versatile impact game after game provides real hope that he can eventually put it all together. Likewise, it speaks to his ability to make his presence felt no matter how the game is going. Need someone to help stabilize the offense? He can facilitate. The shot not falling? He can get to the free throw line. Another defensive breakdown? He's got a timely block up his sleeve.

Once again, Buzelis still has to prove that what we are seeing over the last few weeks can become the new normal. But that's ok! As far as I'm concerned, the Bulls are essentially seeing exactly what they should want to see from a Year 2 lottery pick. Buzelis is giving them extended stretches of excellent two-way play, and he's doing it while showing real growth in multiple areas of his game.

For a team that has been treading in place for years and is in desperate need of a young star, you take that.