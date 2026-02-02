Chicago Bulls Finally Sending the Right Message as NBA Trade Deadline Nears

The Chicago Bulls have been notoriously hard to read.

Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley have kept things close to the vest since they arrived in 2020. While plenty of rumors have swirled at the deadlines they have managed, few have ever actually come to fruition. Instead, the organization has limited its in-season moves, repeatedly doubling down on its pre-existing group in an effort to push for the postseason.

With that in mind, we can not rule out another quiet deadline for the Bulls in the coming days. It's just in their nature. However, more than ever before, fans and analysts alike have been given reason to believe that the front office has changed its approach. And the same reportedly goes for rival executives around the NBA.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times' Joe Cowley, the Bulls have signaled to teams that they are eager to do business ahead of February 5.

"The feeling around the Bulls is that Karnisovas is not done dealing this season and that those picks might come in handy. The Sun-Times reported in December that Karnisovas was one of the more active executives out there in terms of trade talks, a far cry from his first several years in the job. A source Sunday confirmed he hasn’t slowed down, either," Cowley wrote for the Sun-Times.

The mere fact that a local source can share this news with confidence is a significant change from what we have grown used to. The Bulls finally appear to be sending a very clear message about their intentions, and those intentions sure seem to center around building more methodically for the future.

Jan 31, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan looks on from the bench during the second half against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

We need to look no further than this weekend's three-team deal to see just that. They reached out a helping hand to the Sacramento Kings and Cleveland Cavaliers to aid in moving De'Andre Hunter to the West Coast. In return for taking on Dario Saric, the Bulls received two future second-round picks. It may be the exact opposite of a blockbuster deal, but it represented a line of thinking that we simply have not seen from Karnisovas.

Indeed, not only are the Bulls apparently telling teams that they are ready to make moves, but they have now backed that up with their actions. This early deadline deal serves as proof that the organization is ready to shake hands. Even more importantly, it serves as a reminder of how the Bulls can potentially be integral to pulling off other deals across the league. Few teams possess the financial flexibility that they do, and they are ready to put it to use.

The Athletic's Joel Lorenzi even reported just that to begin deadline week. He shared that the Bulls have specifically made it known that they are willing to act as a "hub" for teams that are in a financial bind and trying to do business. Again, this goes directly against everything we have seen from this leadership team in the past.

All things considered, it's hard not to think this is the right message for the Bulls to send. The team has been running on a treadmill of mediocrity for years, amassing three consecutive Play-In Tournament losses in the process. Currently sitting 9th in the Eastern Conference and two games under .500, all signs point toward an eerily similar fate this season. At some point, the cycle has to be broken, and what better time than when you have seven expiring contracts on your roster?

Even if the Bulls did decide to do something drastic and go after a superstar like Giannis Antetokounmpo, this would be a welcome departure from the philosophy of late. Are the chances of Chicago going that route far lower? Absolutely, but it would still serve as a meaningful change and give the team a far clearer sense of purpose.

At the end of the day, that is exactly what the next few days are all about. The time is now to set new expectations and pick a more distinct direction. To their credit (for now), the Bulls sound increasingly ready to make this happen.