The Chicago Bulls Have Two of the Top Trade Chips in the NBA Right Now

If NBA trade season was a dating app, everyone would be swiping right on the Chicago Bulls.

For the first time in quite some time, the organization finds itself in quite an advantageous position. Not only are they in line to have extreme financial flexibility this offseason, but they are also one of the few franchises that have possession of all their future first-round picks. Most importantly, though, might be that they have some highly intriguing trade chips on the roster.

No, they may not be the true belle of the ball when it comes to the trade market, but teams are undoubtedly lining up to ask them to dance. Arturas Karnisovas and Company have seven expiring contracts to play with, including two that are tied to young guards with real upside.

Sam Vecenie of The Athletic recently unveiled his official NBA Trade Board for the 2025-26 campaign. The Bulls have to be pretty darn happy with how the list came together, as both Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu made the cut.

Let's take a closer look at where Vecenie ranked both, as well as why they should be viewed as two of the top trade chips in the NBA.

Coby White – No. 4

Apr 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) stands on the court during the first quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-Imagn Images | Nell Redmond-Imagn Images

Sitting behind only three All-Stars, Coby White comes in at No. 4 on Vecenie's list. He mentions the 25-year-old guard as an excellent option for essentially any team looking for a secondary ball-handler and scoring punch. And I think we can all understand why.

While White's efficiency has undoubtedly taken a hit this season, there is no question that he has turned into a highly respectable three-level scorer. The guard has improved tremendously as a ball-handler in recent seasons, showing an advanced ability to command his pace of play and carve up teams in the halfcourt. Easily his most encouraging stat this season has been the 7.3 free throw attempts a night. Before the 2024-25 campaign, White never averaged more than 3.3 attempts in a season.

White's three-point shooting also remains extremely valuable. Again, he has struggled to find his rhythm this season as he works his way back from injuries, but he's shot 37.0 percent or higher on high volume in each of the previous four seasons. Teams can trust that his shooting stroke can return to form, and it's precisely what allows him to be such a valuable asset both on and off the ball.

When you think about the problems that can come with a mid-season acquisition, White feels like one of the lower-risk targets. He has experience playing a handful of different roles during his time in Chicago and can serve as both the primary and secondary ball-handler.

Now, does his contract situation work against him? Yes. The fact that he is owed a sizable pay raise this summer could concern some teams. But it also means anyone acquiring him can jump the line and sign a talented 25-year-old bucket-getter to a new long-term deal. I can see both contenders and retooling teams talking themselves into this. The Rockets would love a more proven guard next to Kevin Durant for their playoff run, while the Mavericks could use a future building block next to Cooper Flagg.

Ayo Dosunmu – No. 9

Dec 21, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) warms up prior to the game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Sam Vecenie's board puts Ayo Dosunmu just inside the Top 10. Interestingly enough, he lands two spots higher than his former teammate, Zach LaVine.

I have no real proof to back this up, but I feel like "ball knowers" all love Dosunmu. The guard checks a lot of the boxes you look for in a reliable reserve and borderline starter. He limits his mistakes, makes quick decisions with the basketball, scores at an efficient clip inside, and fights hard on the defensive end.

Even better, Dosunmu is currently in the thick of a career year. The guard is averaging nearly 15.0 points a night on 52.0 percent shooting from the field and 46.6 percent shooting from downtown. He is a top-tier transition threat that accelerates as fast as anyone in the NBA.

With that said, like his teammate above, Dosunmu has also shown plenty of growth as a halfcourt attacker. There is a pretty easy case to make that he could immediately take on a higher-usage role offensively for teams in need of backcourt talent.

Sam Vecenie suggests that fans could be surprised by the type of return Dosunmu nets, as he could be the type of player that draws a pretty long list of suitors. To be sure, the fact that he is also due for a raise will be something working against Chicago in discussions, but his new payday isn't projected to be as hefty as White's.

Nevertheless, it's going to be fascinating to see whether or not the Bulls truly shop Dosunmu in the coming weeks. While they would be wise to listen to any and all offers, keeping one of their two young guards around feels like it could be on the table. And Dosunmu would be the cheaper of the two.