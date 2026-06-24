No Guard? Bulls Take a Swing at No. 15 with Another Big Wing in Dailyn Swain

When Bryson Graham sat down to address the media for the first time, he uttered an acronym that quickly made its way across Chicagoland: SLAP – Size, Length, Athleticism, and Physicality.

Well, two picks into his tenure as the franchise's lead executive, it's safe to say the Bulls draft SLAPs.

After selecting one of the most explosive players in the draft at No. 4 in Caleb Wilson, the organization went with another long wing at No. 15. Texas swingman Dailyn Swain is headed to the Bulls after a breakout season with the Texas Longhorns.

Spending his first two seasons with Xavier, Swain transferred to Texas for his junior year and led them in practically every statistical category. He averaged 17.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. He also shot an incredibly impressive 54.2 percent from the field and a far less-impressive 34.4 percent from deep on low volume.

Many thought the Bulls could look to go with a backcourt with this second selection, especially considering the guard depth in this draft. But Graham stuck with his model and went with another high upside forward who gives the Bulls a suddenly long and defensive-minded roster. Don't forget, this move also comes just one day after acquiring a new starting big and rim protector in Nic Claxton.

Bulls Take Swing on Dailyn Swain

Mar 21, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain (3) dunks against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Tyon Grant-Foster (7) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Dayiln Swain was a popular sleeper pick for many. He climbed up the draft board because of his two-way versatility, essentially being slotted in that 15-20 range in the majority of mocks. In other words, it certainly wasn't a reach for the Bulls to go in this direction, but some are going to be surprised by the choice.

This Bulls roster, as is, lacks shooting depth. Neither Caleb Wilson nor Swain is a proven long-range threat. Many believe Wilson will hone his craft, but the verdict remains out on Swain. He never shot a high volume at the college level despite being a go-to scoring threat. If he can't figure that out at the next level, it's going to put a cap on him, especially as a useful off-ball player.

With that said, there is A LOT to like about Swain. He has an NBA-ready frame and a knack for attacking the basket. While some might question his fit with the team's suddenly long list of wings, he plays his own decisive game. Swain is a really strong driver and finishes inside at a very high clip. He's also shown the ability to force free throw line visits, knocking them down at an 81.5 percent clip.

And don't look past the passing feel! Swain is confident with the ball in his hands and can move the rock. He was a primary facilitator for the Longhorns and should be a good connective playmaker at the next level.

The real upside, however, might be on the defensive end. Graham has stressed the importance of being a two-way team, and his first two picks should undoubtedly help set that tone. Swain could become a strong multi-positional on-ball defender. He had pretty good hands in college and shouldn't struggle with the size of fellow NBA forwards from the jump.

This pick may have some mixed reviews, but many are going to lean toward loving it. At the end of the day, the Bulls need to simply be in talent-acquisition mode, and Swain has a pretty clear path toward being a highly productive NBA player. Fit doesn't matter at a time like this, folks!

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