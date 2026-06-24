PICK IS IN: Bulls Select Caleb Wilson at No. 4 and Secure Franchise Centerpiece

Sometimes, it's just that easy.

On Tuesday night, the Chicago Bulls snagged Caleb Wilson of the North Carolina Tar Heels with the No. 4 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Not a single soul on planet earth or Moron Mountain came away surprised. Speaking of which, Wilsom may very well be a real-life Monstar.

The Bulls were connected to the 19-year-old forward ever since they jumped into the Top 4 on lottery night. This NBA Draft has long been deemed a four-player race, with Wilson being considered the player to go after AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, and Cameron Boozer.

Nevertheless, none of this means the hype around Wilson isn't VERY real. His upside is as high as any player in this 2026 class, and it's not hyperbole to call him the organization's best prospect since Derrick Rose in 2008.

Caleb Wilson Gives the Bulls New Life

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Injured North Carolina Tar Heels foward Caleb Wilson jokes with teammates prior to a game against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Duke Blue Devils won 76-61. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bulls couldn't ask for a much better way to being a new era.

Caleb Wilson checks so many boxes for an organization starting over, the first of which is being nothing but excited to hop aboard. For weeks, Wilson has praised the organization and expressed a desire to continue the UNC-to-Chicago pipeline. He even insisted that he fits within Bryson Graham's SLAP profile at the combine and spoke numerous times about trying to adopt Michael Jordan's mentality on the court.

Why else do you think the Bulls were his only pre-draft workout?

Wilson has the kind of infectious personality and smile that will be in an Ankin Law commercial in no time! He could quickly turn into a true ambassador for the franchise, which is undoubtedly the cherry on top of this whole thing.

Nevertheless, what matters most is what Wilson can do on the court. And he is as jaw-dropping as they come. Wilson has been touted as the most athletic player in this class. He flies through the air with his six-foot-ten frame, looking like an unstoppable downhill force that polvarizing the rim any chance he gets. Wilson shot 57.8 percent from the rim for the Tar Heels this past season, averaging 19.8 points per game.

Players of his size and length aren't supposed to have the explosiveness of a top-tier guard. But that's exactly what Wilson brings to the table. It's why his two-way upside is downright tantalizing. He could potentially play out of multiple positions, as well as serve as both an on and off-ball scoring threat.

The comp game is always a risky one to play, but it's also one of the best ways to give fans an understanding of what a player could be. For what it's worth, I see a peak Blake Griffin or a more springy Pascal Siakam. In other words, someone who could be an intimidating force and an uber-versatile frontcourt hub. I've also compared him to a young Chris Bosh in the past.

To be sure, Wilson has plenty of room to grow. His three-point stroke is far from a sure thing, while there will be some questions about his ability to handle stronger and more physical NBA forwards. At the same time, his jumper looked very clean at the combine, and adding some muscle is something almost every rookie has to go through.

Indeed, it's easy to picture Wilson cleaning up more of his flaws, which is why he became a consensus Top 4 pick. The Bulls will have to hone Wilson's skills and surround him with the right pieces. But he has all the tools to become a perennial All-Star and dominant two-way player. Again, what more can you ask for on draft night?

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