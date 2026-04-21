5 Chicago Bulls Head Coach Candidates Ranked From Realistic to Crazy

Billy Donovan saved the Chicago Bulls from an awkward situation.

After mulling over his decision for a week, the head coach has decided to step away after six years in charge. The Bulls made it very clear both publicly and behind the scenes that they wanted to see the Hall of Famer stick around for their next iteration. However, according to Donovan's own words in a statement, he believed a new front office should have the right to pick his own staff.

With the Bulls now in the thick of that lead executive search, it's hard to know exactly what kind of head coach the team might pursue. Will it be a more established figure with a proven culture, or might they look for an up-and-coming voice who will help build from the ground up? All we know for certain is they will have plenty of options that fit both descriptors.

Since we have no clue which direction the Bulls will go, let's have some fun and rank five candidates from realistic to crazy. We will start things off with one of the most popular assistants before finishing with easily the biggest wild card in the NBA!

1. Micah Nori, Timberwolves

Nov 21, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves assistant coach Micah Nori against the Phoenix Suns during an NBA Cup game at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Essentially, any organization with an open head coaching job is bound to interview Micah Nori. The lead assistant for Chris Finch in Minnesota, he has become one of the most respected assistants in the NBA.

The lively coach has been with the Timberwolves since the 2021-22 campaign, playing an essential part in bringing them to five-straight playoff appearances and back-to-back Western Conference Finals. He has been an assistant since 2009, splitting up his long career between the Raptors, Kings, Nuggets, Pistons, and Timberwolves.

What you hear about most with Nori is his ability to connect with anyone and everyone. He has coached numerous superstar-level players and has seemingly never burned a bridge. With that in mind, it comes as little surprise that big market franchises like the Lakers and Knicks have both considered him for their openings in recent years.

Can you imagine if the Bulls do end up hiring Matt Lloyd? Minnesota's second-in-command is on the list of initial candidates and has deep ties to the organization. If he does end up the man for the job, Nori's name is bound to shoot up the list.

2. Chris Quinn, Miami

Oct 29, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Miami Heat assistant coach Chris Quinn talks on the bench during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The next Erik Spoelstra!? Probably not, but Chris Quinn is going to warrant a promotion at some point in the near future. The assistant coach has been with Miami the entirety of his career, starting in the player development department during the 2014-15 campaign. He also spent three of his six seasons playing in the NBA with the organization after a successful run at Notre Dame.

While Quinn arrived after Miami's iconic "Big 3," he has still found immense success with the team. The Heat have taken eight postseason trips since he joined, and this includes two stunning trips to the NBA Finals. Might it be hard to gauge how effective Quinn can be with a coaching legend like Spoelstra ahead of him? Sure, but what better leader to learn from? Not to mention, Quinn is clearly viewed in extremely high regard, as he was named associate head coach ahead of this 2025-26 season.

Most signs point toward the Bulls embracing a more traditional rebuild and leaning on the growth of young players. The Heat have arguably been the best team in the NBA at developing talent and establishing a competitive culture. This is exactly why Quinn has become a mainstay in head coach interview cycles, and why he may be the perfect man for the job in Chicago.

3. Taylor Jenkins, FA

Mar 27, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins gestures to his team during a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

An assistant from the Mike Budenholzer coaching tree, Taylor Jenkins found quick success in his first stop as an NBA head coach. After winning 34 games in Year 1, he would turn a young and vibrant Grizzlies team into a legitimate Western Conference contender. The team would go on to make four trips to the playoffs in five years, which included two back-to-back seasons with 50+ wins.

The Grizzlies ultimately chose to fire Jenkins right before the 2024-25 postseason due to ongoing drama behind the scenes. They have since gone on to blow up their roster, moving off Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane. There is also a belief that Ja Morant could find a new home as soon as this offseason.

It's hard to argue with Jenkins' results. Not only did he aid in the development of multiple young players, but he did so while establishing a physical and hard-nosed culture. For a Bulls team that is starting completely fresh, Jenkins could very well be the right kind of tone-setter. Not to mention, he would bring a level of experience that could pair well with a potential first-time lead executive.

The only problem the Bulls might run into is that Jenkins has recently spoken with the Milwaukee Bucks about their current opening. While hands have not been shaken, per The Athletic, there seems to be momentum for a deal to get done down the road. The Bulls also aren't in a position to currently give him a call, as they will first need to lock in a new front office face.

4. Tom Thibodeau, FA

May 29, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau reacts in the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game five of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

I said we were going to get crazy!

Do I honestly believe that a Tom Thibodeau-Chicago Bulls reunion is in the cards? No. But the truth is that we simply do not know how aggressive a new front office hire will be. While it feels likely they take things slow, the Bulls are also flush with assets that can help them turn things around quickly. Whether it be their cap space or their stockpile of draft assets, they have the tools to go out this summer and either sign veterans or acquire star talent.

Indeed, if this is the direction new management went, why wouldn't they consider Thibodeau? He is the most proven head coach available on the market, repeatedly taking teams to the playoffs and building a respectable culture. If this is a Bulls front office that is keen on restoring relevance, Thibodeau still projects to be the head coach who can get it done.

Also, for what it's worth, we have little reason to believe that tensions are high between him and ownership. They made sure to hold Derrick Rose's retirement ceremony when the Knicks were in town with Thibodeau. Then, the former head coach was a big part of the jersey retirement earlier this season. If they approached him with the opportunity to return, I have to imagine he would at least consider it.

5. Steve Kerr, Warriors

Apr 17, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reacts against the Phoenix Suns during the second half in the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Steve Kerr's future is hanging in the balance. There were already rumors about the long-time leader finally stepping away, and those have only amplified with the Golden State Warriors missing the playoffs altogether. Even Draymond Green said on a recent episode of his podcast that he believes Kerr's time with the juggernaut is likely over.

Whether Kerr would even want to continue coaching upon a departure seems like a fair question, but this will not stop organizations from trying to convince him to do so. And, hey, who will be able to pull at the heartstrings better than the Chicago Bulls?

Kerr is embedded in franchise history after playing an essential role in the Bulls' second three-peat. He knows as well as anyone what true success looks like in Chicago, as well as how much of a powerhouse the city and organization can be when humming. One has to imagine that restoring promise to the Bulls would be an intoxicating idea, particularly for someone who has already achieved more than the majority of head coaches in NBA history.

With that said, I would be downright flabbergasted if the Bulls managed to pull this off. As strong as the ties might be, does the 60-year-old Kerr really want to take on a coaching challenge with so much unknown?

If anything, Kerr entering the conversation for the lead front office job feels more plausible. He was in charge for three years in Phoenix, leading them to three-straight winning seasons and the NBA Finals in 2010. Giving him a call and seeing where his head is at should certainly be on the Reinsdorf's to-do list.

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