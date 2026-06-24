10 Possible Diamonds in the Rough for the Bulls in Round 2 of the NBA Draft

The Chicago Bulls had a first round to remember on Tuesday night.

New lead executive Bryson Graham added two high-upside wings in Caleb Wilson and Dailyn Swain in the Top 15. The former is pretty easily the organization's second-best prospect of the 21st century, giving them a true franchise centerpiece to begin this new era.

Nevertheless, the celebration remains on pause! The work is far from over, as Graham and Company have another round to manage on Wednesday night. Chicago will pick No. 38 and No. 56 in the second round. Of course, the talent here isn't expected to be nearly as impactful, but it's always possible to find a diamond in the rough. After all, Graham has been most heavily praised for his talent evaluation skills.

So, who are some of the best names remaining for the Bulls? Below you will find five players to consider for each pick in the second round. For what it's worth, I left out some of the most highly-rated second-rounders, as names like Isaiah Evans, Meleek Thomas, Henri Vasser, and Baba Miller are expected to be off the board by the time the Bulls are on the clock. If any of those names do fall, however, don't be surprised if Graham jumps!

Possible Options for the Bulls at No. 38

Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile (7) celebrates after their SEC tournament championship game win over Vanderbilt at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, March 15, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Richie Saunders (G) – The BYU guard saw his senior year come to an unfortunate end with a torn ACL. Still, many expect him to come off the board early in the second round because of his proven shooting touch. Saunders drained three-pointers at 38.7 percent over his college career on high volume. During his junior campaign, he even converted his 5.2 attempts at a 43.2 percent clip. Likewise, Saunders has very good size in the backcourt at six-foot-five and isn't afraid to crash the glass. There isn't a ton of upside, but a three-point specialist who plays hard and can manage some defensive matchups? You could get a lot worse at No. 38!

Ryan Conwell (G) – We've talked about Ryan Conwell a lot over the last handful of days. I've consistently had him mocked to the Bulls at No. 38, despite his shorter frame. He fits that hard-nosed mentality that Bryson Graham seems to be prioritizing and offers good strength at the guard position. Most notably, though, the sparkplug scoring upside here is relatively high. He shoots the ball very well from behind the arc and can bulldoze his way to the rim.

Trevon Brazile (F) – Let's keep the SLAP train moving! After going with Caleb Wilson and Dailyn Swain in the first round, Bryson Graham could have a chance to add another long and athletic forward to the mix. If Arkansas' Trevon Brazile isn't off the board by No. 38, he might very well be the best player available. He's a six-foot-ten mobile forward who can feast in transition and provide some high-percentage looks around the rim. We've also seen him grow as a floor-spacer over the years. Can he create much for himself? Not really, and he could struggle with real NBA size. But, boy, does he SLAP!

Emanuel Sharp (G) – Bryson Graham seemingly wants to fill this roster with #dawgz. And Emmanuel Sharp fits the bill. A 22-year-old guard out of Houston, Sharp obviously knows how to hold his own defensively. Even though he's only six-foot-two, he can be relentless at the point of attack and drape himself all over opposing ball-handlers. To be clear, he isn't the most gifted athlete, but the guy works his butt off. Sharp is also a serious three-point threat. He shot 37.2 percent last season on 7+ attempts a night. Overall, Sharp just feels like the kind of player a smart franchise takes and turns into a steady, winning role player. I will not be surprised at all if this is the direction Graham goes.

Ugonna Onyenso (C) – You can never have enough size, right? Virginia's Ugonna Onyenso would give the Bulls an interesting backup center for the new presumed starter Nic Claxton. While he may have only averaged 6.9 points a night in his senior campaign, he posted 2.9 blocks per game. Swatting shots is his whole thing, and the Bulls have made it pretty clear so far that establishing a defensive identity from the jump is a priority. Now, does he offer anything offensively aside from lobs and putbacks? Not really, but the defensive instincts alone could make him a worthwhile gamble.

Possible Options for the Bulls at No. 56

Mar 28, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) shoots the ball against the Purdue Boilermakers in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Otega Oweh (G) – Coming from Kentucky, Otega Oweh may not have the floor spacing some teams want, but he sure has the downhill aggressiveness. The guard is a strong six-foot-five backcourt player who averaged 18.5 points a night and got to the charity stripe for 6.0 attempts per game. So why does he sit this low on the board? The shooting is iffy, as is the facilitating. He's more of a one-trick player on the offensive side right now. Defensively, though, there is some good upside.

Tobi Lawal (F) – Why not have some fun at No. 56? Tobi Lawal is an incredibly raw player with minimal feel for the game, despite being 23 years old. So, why the heck would a team draft him? He had the best max vertical at the combine by far and is a truly special athlete. For a team that wants to live in transition and rock the rim on repeat, Lawal could eventually fit in, especially if he starts to hold his own on the defensive end with his six-foot-eight frame.

Felix Okpara (C) – Similar to Ugonna Onyenso above, Felix Okpara is a big man with a limited scoring arsenal and shot a mere 63.5 percent from the free throw line. What he does have, though, is an NBA-ready frame at six-foot-eleven with a 220+ pound frame. He's a solid offensive rebounder and a timely shot-blocker. The Bulls need center depth, and this could be the right spot on the board to take a flyer.

Jaden Bradley (G) – At some point, you just have to buy into the winning. Jaden Bradley isn't a particularly impressive athlete or scorer. But he still managed to lead Arizona to a 36-3 record and a trip to the national championship game. Oh, and he was named Big 12 Player of the Year for a reason. Bradley just has a good feel for the game and can put real pressure on opposing ball-handlers with his defensive effort. It could be hard to find him an NBA role early on, but adding a reliable three-point shot could open up a whole new door.

Tyler Bilodeau (F) – The UCLA forward has one elite skill – shooting. Standing at six-foot-nine, he was shockingly one of college basketball's most efficient shooters, posting a 46.4 percent mark on 4.5 attempts a night. This helped him average 17.6 points per game alongside 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists. Nevertheless, everything else about Bilodeau is ... somewhat concerning. He lacks defensive versatility, quickness, and true physicality. Matching up with other forwards is going to be tough. But, hey, you could do worse than a ridiculous big man shooter at No. 56!

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