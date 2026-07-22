Derrick Rose Joins Rare Bulls Air with Brand New NBA 2K Cover

Typically, a team that undergoes a front office overhaul and head coaching switch isn't the same team represented by the latest installment of an iconic video game. But it's the Chicago Bulls' lucky day.

NBA 2K27 officially announced its new cover athletes on Wednesday afternoon. Victor Wembanyama will, unsurprisingly, serve as the league's latest representation. The San Antonio big man is fresh off his first trip to the NBA Finals, as well as his first All-NBA First Team selection.

Nevertheless, in recent years, NBA 2K has revealed multiple cover athletes for different editions of the game. Fans can choose to purchase the Deluxe or Ultra Edition this time around, both of which will feature their own special cover athlete. The former version will have Caitlin Clark front and center, while the latter is where Bulls fans will find a very familiar face.

No, Caleb Wilson hasn't earned that acknowledgment yet. And, nope, NBA 2K isn't honoring Michael Jordan for the millionth time. The video game will instead tip its cap to hometown hero Derrick Rose.

Derrick Rose Gets NBA 2K27 Treatment

Jan 24, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Former Chicago Bulls player Derrick Rose speaks during a press conference before an NBA game between the Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Derrick Rose will grace the cover of NBA 2K27's Ultra Edition, marking his second time appearing as a cover athlete for the long-running franchise.

The Rose that grew from the Chicago concrete 🌹



Derrick Rose is your NBA 2K27 Ultra Edition Cover Athlete



Pre-order NBA 2K27 now @NBA2K! ➡️ https://t.co/RLH8EPgq6s pic.twitter.com/EQ9vxMMT7h — NBA (@NBA) July 22, 2026

The first time Rose received the honor was for the 2K13 addition; however, he shared that cover with two other NBA superstars. One year after commemorating Michael Jordan in 2K12, the game decided to celebrate Rose alongside both Kevin Durant and Blake Griffin to make up for missed time.

In other words, this represents the first time that Rose will stand alone on the front of a 2K game. And as if that wasn't a big enough honor, it comes a decade after he played his last game as a member of the Chicago Bulls franchise. If that doesn't speak to his long-lasting impact on the NBA, what will?

“It’s crazy looking back at being on the NBA 2K13 cover to now having my own edition for NBA 2K27. During my journey there have been coaches who believed in me, teammates who made me better, and fans who showed up louder than I ever expected. So this is a chance to inspire young athletes to stay obsessed with the game. To show them that when you put in the countless hours of hard work, it rewards you," Rose said in a statement.

NBA 2K27 shared that they picked these three athletes for the roles they played in changing the game. Rose was specifically selected for changing what it means to be a point guard, offering a whole new combination of explosiveness and physicality.

The decision for NBA 2K27 also comes only a handful of months after Rose watched his jersey get hoisted into the United Center rafters. He became only the fifth Bulls player in franchise history to receive the honor. Of course, one player whose name hangs alongside his is Michael Jordan, who is the only other Bull to ever have his own solo cover of NBA 2K.

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