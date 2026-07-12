The Bulls Need a Veteran Leader, and Norman Powell is Up for the Challenge

When rumors started swirling about the Chicago Bulls making an aggressive push for Norman Powell, eyebrows were raised.

A 33-year-old reigning All-Star playing the best basketball of his career, Powell didn't feel like a natural fit for the rebuilding Bulls. If anything, on the surface, the pursuit felt uncomfortably familiar. Bryson Graham's new regime had preached patience from the jump and actually embraced the term "rebuild." Adding Powell, however, felt like the kind of short-sighted win-now move that Arturas Karnisovas would have eaten up.

Then, the details of the deal emerged. The Bulls were inking him to a surprisingly flexible and modest two-year, $45.5 million payday. A relatively hefty sum compared to the other salaries on their cap sheet? Yes, but it felt like a steal for a player of Powell's caliber, particularly when considering the obvious void he fills in the backcourt and in the leadership department.

Chicago was also able to get a team option on the second year. In other words, the Bulls remain in the driver's seat and can decide to move on from Powell as soon as next summer. Not to mention, it makes him an even more attractive trade chip for an organization that is still very much in asset-accumulation mode.

With all of that in mind, it's now pretty easy to see why the Bulls went out of their way to bring in Powell. But that still leaves one pretty big question: Why the heck did Powell hitch his wagon to the Bulls?

Norman Powell Talks Decision to Join Bulls

Mar 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Miami Heat guard Norman Powell (24) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) during the first half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Saturday, Norman Powell met with reporters for the first time since his signing was made official. The guard was attending Summer League, where he had a chance to meet and work out with a fair share of his new teammates – many of whom are roughly a decade younger.

“This is an opportunity for me that I’ve always wanted," Powell said. "I’ve always wanted to be a vocal leader. I’ve always wanted to lead by example. This is the perfect opportunity for me to do that.”

To be sure, Powell was honest about the fact that money was part of his free-agency equation. And why wouldn't it be? He has every right to maximize his earnings, especially after his best year yet. Nevertheless, he also mentioned that the opportunity to play his game, as well as bestow his wisdom on a young and fun group, were major factors in the decision.

“My overall experience, knowledge of the game. On the court, helping them find their own path. Everybody is super young. I think I’m the only 30+ year old on the time," Powell smiled. "So just helping guide them, giving them as much knowledge that I’ve gotten and received over the years through vets I’ve had. Just helping them focus on the details of their game and how to improve and how we can improve and play winning basketball every single night.

Then off the court, helping them navigate life as a professional. As I said, everyone is super young, so there is a lot of stuff being thrown at them, still trying to understand the responsibilities of this league and what they have to do to stick and stay. So helping them build, find their interests off the court.”

There is a difference between saying you want to be a veteran leader for the payday and actually buying into that role. All it took was for Powell to open his mouth once to see that he is genuinely looking forward to assisting this franchise in taking a step in the right direction. He didn't simply say his experience would help the Bulls' long list of youngsters, but rather explained how he can fill the role the Bulls have asked of him.

Speaking of which, as far as his on-court role goes, Powell sounded open to embracing whatever responsibilities he's given. Might that be easy on a team that will need plenty of backcourt scoring help? Yes, but Powell made sure to note that he's filled a variety of roles over the years. He also mentioned that he doesn't need the same shot volume as he saw in Miami to leave his mark. Both things say a lot about his mentality.

"Overall, opportunity is there other places and things like that, but going somewhere that values you and knows your worth and wants to work with you is really important," Powell explained. "I’m just really excited about coming to the city and a new chapter and just being a part of something that can be very special. I know people are probably counting us out and saying that we’re going to be a Play-In team or bottom of the conference. But I think we’ll be able to shock and surprise some teams this year.”

To be honest, it doesn't even matter if the latter proves true in 2026-27. But that is the exact kind of message you want someone like Powell to preach to this locker room. His job is to make them believe in themselves and what they can accomplish together on the court for as long as he's in the building. Fortunately for the Bulls, he sounds more than ready to do just that.

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