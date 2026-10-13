Tre Jones is a Quietly Essential Player for the Bulls' Rebuilding Efforts

The Chicago Bulls looked a little different during Sunday's meeting against the Denver Nuggets. Instead of rookie Dailyn Swain subbing in as the team's backup facilitator, Tre Jones returned to his spot in the rotation.

The 26-year-old missed the first two games of preseason action due to a hip issue. After some brief rehab, head coach Tiago Splitter was able to throw him in for the first time, and he didn't hesitate to put him back in his normal role.

While Jones was thrust into a starting position at times during the 2025-26 campaign, he was primarily viewed as the Bulls' backup point guard. He would consistently run the offense when Josh Giddey was catching his breath, and he continued to do so in a highly efficient manner.

For years, Jones has held one of the NBA's elite assist-to-turnover ratios. He may not be viewed as the mystical passer Giddey is known to be, but he consistently makes the right read and sets the offense up for success. This skill set is important for any team, but especially one that is trying to establish a new identity and develop young talent.

Tre Jones Will Continue to Play a Big Role for Bulls

Apr 12, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Tre Jones (30) drives to the basket as Dallas Mavericks center Moussa Cisse (30) defends during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tre Jones' first preseason game didn't turn many heads. He clocked fewer than 10 minutes of action and shot a mere 0-3 from the field. At the same time, it speaks volumes that Jones still dished 5 assists in his limited action, as well as recorded a steal.

Indeed, it served as another reminder of his playmaking efficiency, which is something that rookie Caleb Wilson has picked up on fast.

"He's a point guard – a true point guard," Wilson said after Tuesday's practice. "Playing with him is a great opportunity for me because I can get out in transition. I trust him with the ball, and that's nice to play with."

Front office leader Bryson Graham mentioned in the past how important it is for the Bulls to develop with a competent roster. In other words, surround young players with the right veterans, as opposed to a long list of fellow newbies.

Jones undoubtedly fits the description of a "right veteran." Not only can he help set the Bulls' many young wings up with good looks offensively, but he can also ensure that they are rewarded for their off-ball efforts. It can be hard to commit to the little things like cutting, screening, and hustling in transition when you're not seeing the results.

Speaking of which, Jones' ability to push the tempo is what has always made him such a viable backup to Josh Giddey. It's also what makes him an excellent pairing with the Bulls' current roster. This team is built to attack in transition and keep opposing defenses on their toes.

"It's huge," Tiago Splitter said of Jones' return. "He's our backup point guard. His pace is different. The way he plays fast, gets to the paint, he can finish in the paint, he can spray the ball out. His speed for our second unit, it's key."

Especially when we consider how experimental the Bulls could get at times this season, Jones may prove more important than ever. The Bulls are bound to try different lineups with different youngsters, and Jones can be the grounding force. He can help make sure that Splitter's style of play is transferred from one group to the next. And that's incredibly important when trying to build from the ground up.

"With the young guys, it forces us older guys to talk a lot more and lead a lot more, just to help them get caught up in different areas," Jones said on Monday. "It could be running habits, getting the ball out quick, things like that. I think that's definitely something that's been big for us early on. It will be big on us moving forward, as well ... Just trying to help talk them through things, help get them ahead of the curve."

Jones may not be a name that fans are thinking about game to game. He also may not be destined to stick with the team long term. If offers from contenders come in for his services later this year, the rebuilding Bulls may have no choice but to listen. And yet, a player like him can be incredibly important as long as he is in the building.

It's safe to say the Bulls are recognizing that the further they get into training camp. With that in mind, expect to see plenty more of Jones over the final two preseason games, as Splitter plans to run a stricter rotation in preparation for opening night.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news