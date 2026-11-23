Never underestimate a good benching!

New Chicago Bulls head coach Tiago Splitter sent his lead guard a clear message on Friday night. With the Bulls battling the lowly Washington Wizards in a tight game, Giddey was told to stay on the bench. He was pulled at the 8:01 mark of the fourth quarter and wouldn't return. The box score essentially told the whole story, as Giddey was a -15 in fewer than 23 minutes of play with a mere 2 points on 1-6 shooting.

To be sure, it wasn't the first time Giddey failed to close out a competitive game this season, but it might very well be the last. Whatever message Splitter attempted to send his young point guard was heard loud and clear. Giddey came out in the Bulls' next meeting against the Denver Nuggets and put on a show. It wasn't just his best game of 2026-27, but one of the best games of his career.

Giddey finished with 23 points, 22 assists, and 14 rebounds in the OT loss. He gave the Bulls 41+ minutes of high-IQ play, serving as the primary reason that Chicago was able to drop 145 points and keep up with one of the best offensive duos in the NBA.

Again, it all started with another sobering decision by his head coach, who has proven early in his tenure that he isn't afraid to be the disciplinarian.

“It’s a thing as a player you appreciate a lot more after the fact," Giddey said of Splitter's direct coaching style. "During the moment, you probably don’t want to hear those things, but looking back at it now, it’s obviously the things I really needed to hear. He’s a great communicator."

Josh Giddey's Bounce Back Says A Lot ...

Nov 2, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) shoots against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though Josh Giddey is playing his sixth season in the NBA, he's still only 24 years old and considered a potentially fundamental part of this young core. This season is about a new front office and coaching staff figuring out how he fits into the picture, let alone whether he can continue to develop alongside their other talented pieces.

Indeed, Sunday night is exactly what the Bulls are looking for. Splitter's job is to hold his players accountable and push them in the right direction. Can a benching sometimes prove counterintuitive? Sure, but Giddey didn't see it that way.

“What not to do," Giddey said of what he's learned most sitting in the game biggest moments. "That’s what got us there in the first place. Both [Matas Buzelis] of us want to be out there trying to help us win games. Down the stretch, when you’re not out there, as I said, it’s frustrating … We’ve got to perform the right way to be out there at the end of games.”

So, what does performing the right way look like for Giddey? Limiting the mistakes is obviously part of the equation, but so is being more aggressive and intentional off the bounce. Part of what made Giddey a more complete player last season was his activity as a driver. He was far better about using his size to force his way into the paint, where he could either find his own shot or kick out to an open teammate.

Not only did Giddey channel this throughout Sunday's game, but he did it when the Bulls needed it most. With no Caleb Wilson or Norman Powell, the crunch-time scoring role was empty. Giddey didn't hesitate to fill that void and scored 11 points in the fourth quarter, including three straight baskets to force OT.

“It was just what the defense gave us. They were throwing different coverages at us. Some nights, it calls for me to score, me to pass, whatever the game, I don’t go in there pre-determining what I’m going to do," Giddey said about the fourth quarter. "Every game calls for something new. Tonight, with their ball coverage and they were cross-matching with Jokic and trying to keep him out of actions, I think Ice [Isaac Okoro] did a great job getting into actions and making him guard pick-and-rolls. But that’s just what happened tonight. It’ll be a different coverage tomorrow that we’re seeing.”

Giddey's right; every game is different. But that doesn't necessarily change the fact that this Bulls team is better off when he is being assertive. The more he establishes himself as a threat to score, the easier life is for his teammates.

“There are probably times that I’ve been maybe too unselfish and trying to get off the ball too much," Giddey said. "There are definitely times where I probably need to be more aggressive and get downhill. And that doesn’t mean I have to score, it just puts pressure on the defense … It’s a matter of finding that balance, and that’s something I have to get better at.”

For what it's worth, this isn't the first time Giddey has made such a remark. Finding the right balance has been a mission of his since the season first tipped off. To be sure, one game isn't going to solve that problem. It's all about establishing consistency. However, if this season is largely about taking and monitoring the progress made, this game should go down as a step in the right direction.

And that's in more ways than one! Giddey obviously demonstrated the peak of his powers, but the performance should be considered a coaching win for Splitter. It's easy to forget that this season is just as much about him as it is about the young players in the building. The Bulls' new front office tagged Splitter as the culture-builder. Like with Giddey, one game isn't going to mean much in the grand scheme of things, but Sunday added some weight to Splitter's methods.

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