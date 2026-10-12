Bulls Battle with Nuggets Was Best Look Yet at Caleb Wilson's Star-Level Skills

Development is never linear, but that's not going to stop Caleb Wilson from trying to be the exception.

The Chicago Bulls' No. 4 overall pick has looked better with each preseason game. Sunday night's outing against the Denver Nuggets was undoubtedly his most well-rounded performance yet, and he did it in front of a national audience on ESPN. Sure, the Bulls may have walked out of Ball Arena with a 133-128 loss, but Wilson walked away a clear winner with 17 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds, and a block in 25 minutes.

That kind of outing isn't going to win him Rookie of the Year honors, especially when considering he still had five turnovers and some iffy defensive possessions. It's also, you know, the preseason! However, an outing like this just three games into his NBA career goes to show why most sportsbooks have given him the second-best odds for the NBA's prestigious award.

Wilson can do it all, and he will have an opportunity to put that on full display from the jump.

Caleb Wilson Looks the Part in Denver

Oct 11, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Caleb Wilson (8) passes the ball away from Denver Nuggets forward Bryce Hopkins (13) in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The more the Chicago Bulls see Caleb Wilson on the court, the more real the hype feels.

Once again, his third preseason contest didn't come without its hiccups, but it's safe to say the positives far outweighed the negatives. He shot 6-10 from the field and forced his way to the free throw line multiple times. What stood out most was his three-level scoring ability, which was a pretty major question coming into the league.

While everyone believed Wilson could transform into a dynamic and balanced scorer, the fact that he looks this productive from the start is rather unexpected. Multiple times this preseason, we have seen Wilson stop on a dime and turn around for a smooth mid-range jumper. Likewise, he hasn't been afraid to let the three-ball fly. After nailing five against the Grizzlies, he drained a buzzer-beating triple over Aaron Gordon. Defenses are already giving him enough respect from deep that he also drew a foul on a tight Nuggets closeout.

Nevertheless, what remains most impressive offensively is Wilson's ability to attack the basket. He will need to add some strength to get better attempts in the halfcourt, but he looks like an instant menace in the open floor.

We saw Wilson snag a rebound and go coast-to-coast for the foul. In another instance, Josh Giddey was pushing the pace, only to find Wilson with a full head of steam. The forward picked up his dribble outside the free throw line and took two long strides for the slam. Let's just say it looked very Giannis-like.

We also can't ignore what Wilson did as a playmaker. Tasked with initiating plenty of offense, the rookie didn't just end with 5 assists out of luck. He was touted for his passing ability at UNC, and Wilson even said at Media Day this season that he used to watch a lot of Nikola Jokic in hopes of improving his facilitating. To be sure, he didn't necessarily give the big man a run for his money in that department, but Wilson still displayed a good feel for the game.

Opponents have played Wilson physically this preseason, even walling him off at times when he attempts to get downhill. Wilson felt a little more prepared for that on Sunday. He did less dribbling and made some quick decisions. Numerous times, we saw him quickly spray out to an open shooter. It was simple, but the right play.

Heck, even on several of Wilson's turnovers, he had the right idea but was simply a tad sloppy. The instincts are clearly there, and this should only have the Bulls more excited about his ability to become a true go-to weapon.

The defensive side of the ball is arguably where Wilson needs the most work. The Bulls have asked him to play a lot more along the perimeter, and this has resulted in him looking a step behind at times. And yet, the flashes on that end remain tantalizing!

His best moment in Denver came when Jamal Murray attempted to drive baseline. Wilson stepped up and effortlessly swatted the veteran's layup. Later on, a Wilson turnover would lead to an Alpha Diallo fastbreak. The Bulls rookie proceeded to haul you-know-what up the court, flying to meet Diallo at the rim. While it didn't go down as an official chasedown block, Wilson clearly impacted the dunk attempt.

Caleb has had some bad turnovers this quarter, but makes up for this one



One of the best chasedown blocks you'll see pic.twitter.com/ZAFVTaXRji — Will Gottlieb (@WillGottlieb) October 12, 2026

Look, I get it. If we're not careful, the basketball gods will have us writing "it's just preseason" over and over on the chalkboard. We have to take everything that happens this time of year with a grain of salt. At the same time, this is Wilson's first real test against NBA competition. Disregarding the results completely would be foolish.

A performance like this is exactly what the Bulls should want to see right now. Wilson is getting increasingly comfortable with each outing, and this has allowed him to go deeper into his tool bag. Again, it's not going to be some kind of flawless uphill climb, but the top young talent in the NBA typically finds a way to make an impact from the jump. Wilson looks ready to fall into that category.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news