The Chicago Bulls' first decision on draft night will be made for them. Widely considered a four-player race, the organization finds itself in one of the easiest positions. Whichever of AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer, and Caleb Wilson falls to the No. 4 spot will likely be Bryson Graham's newest building block. Simple as that!

Still, that doesn't mean this new Bulls braintrust will not have a preference for who slides down the board. Boozer and Wilson, in particular, have been the two most talked-about prospects for that fourth spot. While Wilson is the favorite to be up for grabs, some believe that his traits could lead to him landing in the Top 3.

With that in mind, the Wilson and Boozer comparison game will be played plenty around Chicago in the coming weeks. So ... let's add some fuel to the fire! Below you will find the official NBA Draft Combine results for each player, as well as a handful of thoughts on how things went at Wintrust Arena this month and how the two compare overall.

Cameron Boozer

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) grabs the ball in front of UConn Huskies forward Jaylin Stewart (3) in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Height (w/o shoes): 6' 8.25''

Weight: 252.8

Wingspan: 7' 1.50''

Standing reach: 9' 0.00''

Notes: All things considered, Cameron Boozer's measurements came in as expected. What stands out the most is his nearly 253-pound frame. Many players walk into the league needing to add strength, but that isn't going to be a concern for Boozer (despite being only 18 years old). He should have little problem withstanding NBA-level physicality, and this is a big reason why many believe his game will translate almost immediately.

Lane agility time: 11.06

Shuttle run: 2.99

Three quarter sprint: 3.31

Standing vertical leap: 28.5

Max vertical: 35.0

Notes: A lot of armchair scouts will be quick to criticize Boozer for a lack of athleticism. And, for what it's worth, it's true that he projects to be a below-the-rim player. His max vertical wasn't anything to rave about, which creates some fair questions about his future as a possible rim protector. At the same time, he moves pretty darn well for how sturdy he is. Boozer's shuttle run and lane agility time were darn good. A lot of that goes back to good footwork and fundamentals.

Off dribble shooting: 18-30

Spot up shooting: 19-25

3PT Star: 12-25



Notes: Part of what makes Boozer such a tantalizing prospect is his silky smooth jumper. The big man will immediately enter the NBA as an effective floor spacer, and he looked the part with a 76.0 percent shooting effort on his spot-up looks. Heck, even his off-the-dribble stuff was really solid. Some might point toward his three-point star drill as a reason to be skeptical, but this is the most challenging shooting drill for a reason. He isn't built to be constantly shooting off the move, and that's ok. Teams will not be asking for him to do much of that, anyway.

Caleb Wilson

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) with the ball in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Height (w/o shoes): 6' 9.25''

Weight: 210.8

Wingspan: 7' 0.25''

Standing reach: 9' 0.00''

Notes: To be honest, Caleb Wilson's measurements were slightly underwhelming. He came in a little under what some expected in the height department, and there is no doubt that a team will have him hitting the weight room right after draft night. While his 210.8-pound frame may aid in his explosiveness, it's going to give him some serious trouble against traditional bigs. Also, Wilson isn't necessarily the longest big man. You'll take a seven-foot wingspan any day, but his rim-protecting skills will be more about his leaping ability and hustle than sheer length.

Lane agility time: 11.17

Shuttle run: 3.11

Three-quarter sprint: 3.23

Standing vertical leap: 34.5

Max vertical: 39.5

Notes: Caleb Wilson's lane agility test was quick to make its rounds on social media. Someone who moves with a lot of purpose, he sure looked good doing the drill at his size. However, his 11.17 final time was just fine, and his shuttle run was toward the bottom of the list. Nevertheless, his vertical is what NBA teams cared about seeing the most, and he lived up to that hype. A new 40-inch max vert for someone his size is downright ridiculous.

Off dribble shooting: 19-30

Spot up shooting: 11-25

3PT Star: 12-25

Notes: Caleb Wilson's jumper looked considerably better than expected. He was especially efficient on his mid-range looks, doing a great job nailing shots after a quick bounce. Overall, he wasn't asked to space the floor much at North Carolina, and he made sure to bring this up during his media availability. The big man feels like he has a lot more to show in this department, and there is no question that his shooting form looked very workable.

What Were the Notable Differences?

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) with the ball as Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The first thing mentioned when discussing these two frontcourt players is often the difference in explosiveness. There is no denying that Caleb Wilson is the more springy and versatile athlete. Specifically, when it comes to the defensive end, Wilson's height and max vertical give him far more upside as a rim protector. He's also lighter on his feet and could have an easier time switching onto smaller players.

At the same time, Boozer has a brick-wall build that should make an NBA transition a lot easier. He's also the far more fundamentally sound player, which allows for him to consistently be in the right place at the right time. This IQ may not be something that shows up on the combine floor, but it sure does on the film.

While many were quick to praise Wilson's combine performance, it was actually Boozer who bested him in a couple of mobility drills. He had a better shuttle run and lane agility performance. It's a reminder that, while Wilson is more prone to making the highlight play, Boozer is an extremely well-rounded athlete.

Speaking of which, the shooting could very well end up being the biggest reason why Boozer goes ahead of Wilson. As decent as Wilson's jumper may have looked, Boozer demonstrated both during the season and at the combine that he's a more efficient threat right now. Could that change in the future? It's possible. But there is an added level of comfort that comes with taking someone who has already proven he can stretch the floor.

The real question now is, who impresses more in individual workouts? Will it be Boozer's IQ and deep package of fundamental tools, or will it be Wilson's raw athleticism and higher-upside potential? The good news for the Bulls is that either player will be considered a massive get for the franchise.

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