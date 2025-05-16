Cameras Caught Warriors Absolutely Losing it Learning of Luka Doncic Trade
Luka Doncic was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers on February 1, 2025. That also happened to be the same night of the 11th Annual Warriors Community Foundation Charity Poker Tournament which took place on the floor of the Chase Center. Professional poker player Alan Keating was there and caught the live reactions of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and many more people from the Warriors organization as they learned about the trade.
More than three months later he finally published video of the shock and disbelief on his YouTube channel. That part of the video starts at about 03:50 below:
According to Keating the dealers stopped dealing and the tournament took a brief pause as the news spread through the room and everyone freaked out and wondered if Shams Charania had been hacked.
Stephen Curry screamed as he answered a call. Draymond Green squinted incredulously at every phone he could find. Warriors assistant general manager Kirk Lacob looked distraught. But it was Kyle Anderson, who would be traded to Miami as part of the Jimmy Butler trade a few days later whose reaction was the absolute best.
When the tournament resumed Keating ended up winning. He had also knocked out Stephen Curry earlier in the evening The fact that he waited so long to post this video is almost as shocking as the Luka trade.