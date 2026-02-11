Cavaliers Will Have a Fun, Beard-Themed Giveaway for James Harden’s Home Debut

James Harden will make his Cavaliers home debut in Cleveland on Wednesday night, and it’s clear that Harden’s new franchise is hyped to have him on their squad.

The Cavaliers announced on Tuesday that they will host a giveaway on Wednesday night for fans attending to receive a recreation of Harden’s iconic beard. Yes, you read that right.

The fans lucky enough to receive this giveaway will be able to hold the paper beard with a stick up against their face. There is, of course, a hole for the person’s mouth in order to breathe and talk.

This giveaway couldn’t be more perfect for the Cavaliers to welcome “The Beard” to Cleveland.

Get ready for Harden's home debut in The Land - be there early and rock the beard right alongside him. #LetEmKnow



LIMITED QUANTITY OF SEATS AVAILABLE: https://t.co/KFc60jDFxw pic.twitter.com/vvV3CdJHyO — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) February 10, 2026

Harden was traded to the Cavaliers by the Clippers last week ahead of the trade deadline. In return, Los Angeles received Darius Garland and a second-round pick from Cleveland. Harden made his Cavaliers debut on Saturday, as he posted 23 points and eight assists in a 132–126 win over the Kings. He then recorded 22 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in Monday night’s game vs. the Nuggets for his first double-double as a Cavalier.

Cleveland currently sits in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with a 33–21 record.

