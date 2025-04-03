Cleveland Cavaliers Did Something Impressive on Wednesday
For the first time in nearly two months, the Cleveland Cavaliers got two straight days off in the same city. They were actually able to take to the practice floor and get some much-deserved rest. On the other side of their two days off was a date with the New York Knicks.
New York came to Cleveland to try and play spoiler against the Cavaliers, who were still licking their wounds after a brutal road trip.
The Knicks came out hot and with 3:58 seconds left in the first half they took a 15-point lead. Historically, this is a death sentence for any opponent. Coming into the game, they were 71-0 in the last 71 games in which they took a 15-point, or more, lead.
That trend would not continue on Wednesday Night.
Cleveland fought back and fought back hard. It won the last 28 minutes of the game by 34 points to not only beat the Knicks, but beat them soundly.
The win over New York was a massive one for the psyche of this Cavaliers team. Coming off of a tough road trip where they did not play very good basketball, they were able to handle the current Eastern Conference three-seed with relative ease. They were also able to do it thanks to the connected team basketball that Cavs fans are so used to seeing.
While Cleveland was completing their monumental comeback, the Boston Celtics were letting their game against the Miami Heat slip away. The Celtics ended up losing to Miami and with their loss the magic number for Cleveland to clinch the one seed was cut down to just two games.
Next up for the Cavaliers is a Friday night game against the San Antonio Spurs. The one-game road trip is quickly followed up with a Sunday night tip against the Sacramento Kings, who the Cavs need revenge on.
Cleveland all but has the one seed locked up and after their spectacular comeback, they are feeling good about themselves heading into the playoffs.