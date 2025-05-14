Cleveland Cavaliers Facing One Massive Issue Entering NBA Offseason
The NBA’s second apron is basically a pair of handcuffs placed on franchises that consistently are over the NBA’s soft salary cap. But instead of it being just a pair of handcuffs, picture it as a full set of shackles that tie their feet to their hands and render them unable to move.
You guessed it, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be a second apron team in 2025-26.
Unlike the NFL, where teams have to abide by a hard salary cap, the NBA enforces a soft salary cap that teams are forced to pay a luxury tax when they go over it, but it doesn’t hinder a team that wants to push all their chips into the middle to try and win a championship.
The second apron is a part of this luxury tax system, and it triggers when a team is a repeat offender of going over the soft salary cap and hits a certain percentage over that cap. The current NBA salary cap for the 2024-25 season is $140.588 million, and the tax tiers are below.
- Salary Floor - $126.529M
- Salary Cap - $140.588M
- Tax Level - $170.814M
- First Apron - $178.132M
- Second Apron - $188.931M
These were the thresholds for the 2024-25 season and will be subject to change heading into 2025-26.
In the first apron, teams are restricted from signing bought-out players who made more than the non-taxpayer mid-level exception, they can't take back more salary than they send out in a trade, and they can’t use trade exceptions from the season prior.
The second apron is the real restrictor. It triggers when a team hits that $188.931M mark, roughly 134 percent of the cap, and it severely handcuffs teams.
Along with the first apron restrictions, second apron teams can’t use the mid-level exception, they can’t trade multiple players in the same deal, they can’t execute a sign and trade of their own player, and they can’t send out cash in any trade. The final restriction is that if the team in the second apron ends the regular season still above the threshold, their first-round draft pick seven years out is frozen and can’t be used in a trade. The only way to unfreeze it would be to get under the second apron in at least three of the next four seasons.
The second apron is one heck of a restriction, and the Cavs are aiming to be well into it next year. As it stands right now, Cleveland is projecting a cap hit of $209.6M in 2025-26, $21M over the 2024-25 second apron threshold.
So, what does that mean for the Cavaliers? It means that, largely, the roster next year is going to look very similar to this year’s. Cleveland will be hard-pressed to make any significant moves and will have to look internally to find an answer for this team.
As much as many fans are clamoring for massive changes to this roster, it is going to be very hard for the Cavaliers to maneuver their way into any significant personnel changes.