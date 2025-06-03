Cleveland Cavaliers Given Brutal Label Following Early Playoff Exit
The Cleveland Cavaliers undeniably had an exciting and historic season, but their loss to the Indiana Pacers in the playoffs will certainly leave a sour taste in everyone's mouths heading into next year.
At times last season, it felt like the Wine and Gold were destined for their first Finals appearance since 2018 or a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals at the bare minimum.
However, the Pacers exploited some of Cleveland's biggest roster issues and, of course, eliminated the Cavaliers in five quick games.
Due to their postseason struggles and ultimate early exit, Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey labeled the Cavaliers as one of his playoff "losers."
"While they certainly deserve a bit of leeway for the aforementioned injuries (Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and De'Andre Hunter were all banged up by the end of the run), it's hard to emerge from this postseason without feeling like the Cavs were one of its bigger disappointments," wrote Bailey.
"At least through that series, there were plenty of indications this was (or at least should've been) a real title contender, but it was dispatched by the Pacers in just five games. And it feels like Cleveland barely left an imprint on the postseason."
It's hard to argue with anything Bailey writes in his article.
The Cavaliers felt like true championship contenders during the regular season, and their statistics backed up all of that.
However, once the postseason started, they looked like a different team, and one that still feels like a piece or two away from winning the Finals.
