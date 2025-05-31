NBA Insider Casts Doubt On Potential Cavaliers-Magic Trade
After another disappointing and premature exit in the postseason, the Cleveland Cavaliers are going to be at the center of plenty of trade rumors this offseason.
One recent report suggested the Cavaliers and Orlando Magic could have a framework for a trade centered around Darius Garland and Jalen Suggs.
However, one NBA insider is casting his doubt on that deal going down for a multitude of reasons.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst recently explained why he believes a Garland for Suggs swap is unlikely to happen.
"That can't be the trade. Darius Garland is an All-Star; Jalen Suggs is not. So, there would have to be other aspects to that trade before I would consider it if I were the Cavs," said Windhorst.
"If you were to say to me, 'Is Jalen Suggs a player the Cavs should have interest in?' I would say, 'Yeah,' because Jalen Suggs is from the same class of player that a guy like Jrue Holiday and Alex Caruso are."
It's not just a matter of talent as to why this deal doesn't work. Windhorst also points out the financial complications of a hypothetical trade centered on a Garland for Suggs trade.
"[Suggs] is about to start a big contract... You couldn't trade those guys for each other, really until after July 1, and then once you're getting to July 1, [the Cavaliers'] are in the second-apron."
There is also the history between the two organizations over the last two seasons. The Magic took the Cavaliers to a Game 7 in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs and are still considered a playoff team in the East.
Windhorst said, "I don't know why the Magic would do business with the Cavs in their own conference."
Is a Cavaliers-Magic trade interesting to talk about? Absolutely.
However, overall, Windhorst "would surprised if that trade happens in that framework. There's got to be more for the Cavs in there."
