Cavaliers Assistant Advances in Suns Head Coaching Search
One of the Cleveland Cavaliers' top assistants has taken the next step in potentially landing the Phoenix Suns' head coaching job.
According to Marc Stein of The Stein Line, Cavaliers assistant Jordan Ott, along with Miami Heat assistant Chris Quinn, are expected to move on to the second round of the Suns' coaching search.
During the next steps of the interview process, Ott and Quinn will have a face-to-face meeting with Suns owner Matt Ishbia. So far, new general manager Brian Gregory has been the one to meet with a variety of candidates, along with Devin Booker reportedly taking part in the hiring process as well.
Ott has been a part of Cleveland's staff since being hired during the 2024 offseason. Before he took on his current assistant role with the Cavaliers, he spent three seasons on the Los Angeles Lakers staff from 2022 to 2024, also spending time with the Brooklyn Nets from 2016 to 2022.
Ott has landed considerable connections for the Suns' job in recent weeks due to his Michigan State links with Phoenix governor Mat Ishbia.
Ishbia, a Michigan State alum, has strong ties with Ott as the Spartans' former video coordinator for five years, who also received his master’s degree in athletic administration from the university. League sources have labeled Ott as a "grinder," a strong proponent of player development, and a student and teacher of the game.
The Cavaliers had another assistant in Johnnie Bryant, also in the mix for the Suns' head coaching gig, though Ott may be the favorite among the two at this point to eventually land that nod.
Keep a keen eye on how Ott's interviews with the Suns develop over the coming weeks, as the signs could be pointing to the Cavaliers assistant being in line as the franchise's next head coach.
