Cavaliers Linked to Intriguing Trade for Injured Player
The Cleveland Cavaliers have a few weeks left before they can make any moves by the NBA trade deadline, and while the Cavaliers don't have any massive holes, they certainly have some areas that can afford some attention.
One particular category in which Cleveland can stand to improve is its big man depth, as the Cavs don't have a whole lot behind Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley.
While the Cavaliers surely won't be swinging any blockbuster trades, they could attempt to find a serviceable forward to add some extra punch, and Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz has identified one potential option: Atlanta Hawks forward—and old friend—Larry Nance Jr.
Nance has been floated as a possible trade target multiple times over the last several months, and he would definitely fit pretty well back in Cleveland.
Here's the catch, though: the 32-year-old recently underwent hand surgery and is out indefinitely. Swartz notes that the Cavs wouldn't need him right now anyway, but surely, the Cavaliers would like to work any new additions into the lineup as quickly as possible to build chemistry.
Of course, the caveat is that Nance would only be a bench player, so perhaps it wouldn't be entirely necessary to have him play big minutes right off the bat. Plus, he has playoff experience from his days in Cleveland.
But if the Cavs are going to make any moves to bolster their roster, you have to think they would want to pursue a player who is actually healthy.
Nance is averaging 9.5 points and 4.3 rebounds over 19.4 minutes per game this season and can defend multiple positions, so he is definitely a valuable piece. But whether or not the risk of swinging a deal for him over another non-injured player is the question.