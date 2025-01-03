Cavaliers Warned to Abandon Trade Pursuit of Former All-Star
There has been a whole lot of Cleveland Cavaliers trade speculation since the summer, but perhaps the most common name to surface as a potential target has been New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram.
Ingram seems to fit exactly what the Cavaliers need. A long, wiry wing who can both score and defend some of the bigger wing scorers in the Eastern Conference.
However, Caleb Crowley of King James Gospel does not think Cleveland should pursue the former All-Star.
"Though Ingram's trade value has diminished after a summer of failed trade explorations from New Orleans ahead of the Pels star's inconsistent availability, the Cavs cannot afford him," Crowley wrote. "And, as the Brooklyn Nets learned quickly after firing Kenny Atkinson years ago, star power does not automatically lead to winning."
It's important to note that Ingram is slated to hit free agency next offseason, so if the Cavs do acquire him, it would probably only be as a rental, which makes it unlikely that the Cavaliers would surrender valuable assets for him.
Crowley also isn't sure there would be enough shots to go around if Cleveland landed the 27-year-old.
"In the end, there is only ever one ball on the court between tip-off and the final buzzer. It is hard to imagine the Cavs can balance Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Brandon Ingram enough on offense to get maximum value out of all three at the same time."
The Cavs currently have the best record in the NBA, so they probably don't need to make any drastic moves between now and the trade deadline.
Ingram would probably require the Cavaliers to move multiple significant pieces, which may not be the best idea for a squad that has been rolling.