Darius Garland’s Future With Cavaliers Appears Unknown
The Cleveland Cavaliers enter an offseason full of unknowns and could end with a completely remade roster once the team tips off on Opening Night next fall. But who will survive the summer and be a member of the Wine and Gold once it’s all said and done?
Some of the potential players who could be on the move may divide the fan base.
Right after the Cavs were eliminated by the Boston Celtics. Shams Charania, Joe Vardon, and Jason Lloyd published a piece in the Athletic detailing what comes next for Cleveland this offseason. In it, they revealed that Darius Garland’s future with the organization may be in limbo as the team decides what’s best for them moving forward.
According to their report, “Garland and his representation, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, would have a conversation with Cavs officials on potentially finding a new home for the one-time All-Star” in the event that Mitchell agrees to an extension.
There is already a potential landing spot for Garland if the Cavs were to move on from him. Per Evan Dammarell of Right Down Euclid, the Minnesota Timberwolves are a dark horse team that could try to acquire him.
According to Dammarell, the Timberwolves have been intrigued with Garland for a long time and were even ready to trade up for him during the 2019 NBA Draft.
It’s hard to imagine Minnesota being the only organization that would have interest in the 24-year-old guard who is under contract through the 2027-28 season.
There’s still a lot that needs to be sorted out this offseason and all of this is just getting started. The Cavaliers still aren’t sure of Mitchell’s long-term intentions which seem to affect whether or not Garland will be in Cleveland to finish out his contract.
Whether or not the team moves on from their franchise point guard remains to be seen. However, Garland’s future with the Cavaliers appears to be unknown to the offseason starts