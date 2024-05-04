Donovan Mitchell’s All-Time Performance Not Enough For Cavaliers
There will be a Game 7 in this first-round matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic. The Wine and Gold avoided being blown out on Orlando’s home floor, but they still came up short in Game 6, 96-103.
There were several reasons why the Cavs couldn’t put away the Magic and adjustments certainly need to be made before Sunday.
However, as disappointing and at times frustrating, as this loss was for the Cavs, Donovan Mitchell can’t take any blame for it. He was incredible from tip-off to the final buzzer. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to close out the series and move out of the first round.
Mitchell finished the night with 50 points and shot 61% (22-36) from the floor. He scored all of Cleveland’s points in the fourth quarter and the team’s last 22 going back to the third quarter. The rest of the Cavaliers combined for just 46 points, 21 of those coming from Darius Garland.
Mitchell’s 50 points are the second most scored in a playoff game in franchise history, per Bally Sports. LeBron James has the most with 51 points against the Golden State Warriors in 2018.
What made all of this even more impressive was how much Mitchell was visibly laboring throughout the game. The knee injury which caused him to miss a majority of the second half of the season was clearly affecting him all night. Mitchell limped up and down the floor and even chose to fall to the ground instead of landing on his knee after hitting a three in the third quarter.
Mitchell's performance against the Magic is one that is solidified in Cavaliers record books. However, will he be able to replicate it in Game 7 to help Cleveland escape the first round?