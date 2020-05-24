AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv targeting Cavs center Zizic

Sam Amico

Israeli power Maccabi Tel Aviv is determined to land reserve Cleveland Cavaliers center Ante Zizic during the next offseason, sources told SI.com.

Zizic is 6-foot-10 and was acquired in 2017 as part of the Cavs' Kyrie Irving trade with the Boston Celtics. Many around the league view that as a failed trade for both sides.

Zizic is in the final year of his contract and a return to Cleveland for 2020-21 is highly unlikely. He is making $2.2 million this season -- a number that almost certainly will see a significant increase should he sign overseas.

Zizic has appeared in just 22 games this season, compiling averages of 4.4 points and 3.0 rebounds. He became even more expendable after the Cavs acquired center Andre Drummond at the trade deadline in February.

Zizic is now stuck behind Drummond and Tristan Thompson in the rotation. Drummond has a player option that he's widely expected to exercise during the offseason, and Thompson is another unrestricted free agent.

While it's difficult to gauge whether Thompson will return, Zizic doesn't appear to be in the Cavs' plans either way.

Zizc, 23, is a native of Croatia and was drafted by the Celtics with the No. 23 overall pick in 2016. He opted to remain overseas for another year before joining the Cavs after the Irving trade.

Cleveland owns the NBA's 11th-highest payroll, but just a 19-46 record at the hiatus, a record that's second-worst in the league.

The NBA announced Saturday it is in exploratory talks with Walt Disney World in Orlando as a potential host for the season to resume. It has not yet been determined if a restart to the season would include non-playoff teams such as the Cavs.

Israeli basketball website One also reported of Macabbi Tel Aviv's strong interest in Zizic.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for Sports Illustrated. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

For Cavaliers, Z will always remain more than just a letter

Years after jersey retirement, former center Zydrunas Ilguaskas has a special place in Cleveland's heart.

Sam Amico

Sloan combined grit, humility to become man NBA and Jazz will never forget

Former Chicago guard and longtime Utah coach brought the farm with him to an ultra-successful career in the pros.

Sam Amico

Silver wants seven-game format for all playoff series if NBA returns

Commissioner, union displaying confidence that season will resume, according to ESPN insider.

Sam Amico

Bucks owner: NBA return would probably take place in both Vegas and Orlando

Marc Lasry suggests one city would be used for Eastern Conference teams, the other for the West.

Sam Amico

Jazz to reopen team shop this weekend

Utah becoming first team to return to business at official in-arena team store.

Sam Amico

Report: LeBron holding private workouts with Lakers teammates

LA star set up practice sessions with all the safety measures in place; Clippers doing same.

Sam Amico

Lakers' Dudley '90 percent confident' NBA will resume season

Veteran wing expects several weeks of training camp before play begins in Orlando or Las Vegas.

Sam Amico

Orlando 'clear frontrunner' as host city should NBA resume

Walt Disney World appears to have early edge over other possible locations such as Las Vegas and Houston

Sam Amico

Now a coach, Williams aims to bring championship spirit to Alabama State

Former NBA guard Mo Williams says he's entering his first head-coaching job with a great deal of confidence.

Sam Amico

Teams expect NBA to issue guidelines for players to return, season to resume

League reportedly discussing plan that would include "two-week recall" of players.

Sam Amico