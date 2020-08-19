SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

Barcelona exec: Club could not afford to pay Gasol

Sam Amico

The president of Spanish club Barcelona wanted to sign NBA free agent center/forward Pau Gasol and felt like it had a chance. But there was a sticking point.

Namely, Barcelona decided it could afford him.

He is a person who has helped us a lot, he is an ambassador for Barcelona and represents us in the United States," team president Josep María Bartomeu told Barca TV. "He is a star of the NBA and Barça could hardly pay what he would cost to the club."

Gasol Barcelona were reportedly closing in on a one-year contract in early July. But things apparently fell apart, and now we know why.

So it's back to free agency for Gasol, who likely is done with the NBA -- and perhaps pro basketball entirely. Word is, he does at least intend to play for Spain in the 2021 Olympics.

Gasol, 40, is 7-foot-0 and a native of Barcelona. He played with the club from 1998-2001, before being selected by the Atlanta Hawks with the No. 3 overall pick. He was quickly traded to the Memphis Grizzlies, the team with which he spent seven seasons.

The six-time All-Star was named NBA Rookie of the Year in 2002 and won championships as a member of the Kobe Bryant-led Los Angeles Lakers (2009, '10). He also spent time with the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs.

Gasol appeared in three games with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2019, before being sidelined with a left ankle injury that required surgery. Gasol then signed with the Portland Trail Blazers last July. He was waived in November.

Gasol carries career averages of 17.0 points on 51 percent shooting and 9.2 rebounds. He has won 11 medals as a member of Spain's national team in international competitions.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ratings surrounding NBA-related programming continue to nosedive

Sports shows that feature pro basketball as major part of program have yet to be boosted by league's return.

Sam Amico

by

dodjer

Report: TV ratings for NBA return down from pre-hiatus nosedive

League experiencing free fall in viewership, producing numbers considerably lower than even lockout-shortened 2011-12 season.

Sam Amico

by

Seffy

NBA again returns zero positive test results for coronavirus

League announces weekly results as news from Disney campus remains good.

Sam Amico

Nuggets' Barton leaves Orlando bubble for knee rehab

Denver starter continues to experience issues, reportedly seeking second opinion.

Sam Amico

Raptors' viewership in Canada skyrockets for Game 1 victory

Toronto's easy win over Brooklyn turns into Sportsnet's most-watched first-round game in franchise history.

Sam Amico

Perry, Redden among those linked to Kings GM vacancy

Sacramento likely to have plenty of candidates, though Joe Dumars reportedly doesn't want to be one.

Sam Amico

Dribbles: For Lakers, shots again go thud in Game 1 loss to Blazers

It turned out to be another tough shooting night for Los Angeles, only this time it was the playoffs.

Sam Amico

NBA progressing toward plan for virtual draft combine

Teams would be able to evaluate prospects at regional sites in limited pre-draft workouts.

Sam Amico

NBA's bottom eight allowed to conduct workouts in 'campus' setting

League, players union reach agreement on voluntary workouts that will take place in two phases.

Sam Amico

Daugherty, the No. 1 pick in second lottery, to represent Cavs

Former Cleveland center was drafted first overall in 1986, spent entire career with organization.

Sam Amico