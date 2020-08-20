SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

NBA playoff ratings 'crush' broadcasts of Democratic National Convention

Sam Amico

Multiple news outlets have spent a lot of time focusing on ratings for broadcasts of NBA games, and the evidence shows those ratings have not been great.

But so far, the league appears to be drawing more eyeballs than programming on other networks -- and that includes no less than the Democratic National Convention, according to Anthony Crupi of sports-business website Sportico.

"If the first day of playoff action didn’t exactly set the Nielsen meters on fire, the games still outperformed everything on broadcast TV," Crupi reported. "Even the lowest-rated of the four telecasts easily out-delivered the networks’ coverage of the Democratic National Convention, while the Mavs-Clippers outing that aired directly opposite the NBC, CBS and ABC broadcasts crushed Joe Biden’s opening night in the 18-49 demo. (In fact, you’d have to add up all three networks’ demo 10 p.m. deliveries to equal ESPN’s performance in the hour.)"

The NBA playoffs began Monday on the Disney campus, and despite playing a season in August and being forced to go head-to-head with the NHL and MLB, the league's TV ratings seem to be steadying after a rocky restart.

Per Crupi, "the first day of the coronavirus-delayed 2020 NBA playoffs put up some unexceptional numbers on ESPN Monday, as the four-game set averaged 1.72 million viewers, a 1.2 household rating and a little more than 940,000 adults 18-49."

Using only that data, you would think the NBA is really struggling -- and there's no denying there may be reason for concern when it's time to negotiate a new TV deal.

But as Crupi reported, the ratings for all network programming has taken a massive hit this summer, dropping to an average of 73.8 million broadcast and cable viewers per night. In April, the average number of viewers was considerably higher at 91.2 million, and April is typically when the NBA playoffs begin.

"Network TV has taken a few elbows to the face, as the Big Four nets are down 42% versus the spring with an average draw of just 10.2 million viewers per night," Crupi added.

Knowing all that, it appears the networks and advertisers aren't yet all that concerned with the NBA's ratings woes.

"As long as advertisers are willing to pay more for fewer impressions, the NBA ratings will remain a non-issue," Crupi wrote.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ratings surrounding NBA-related programming continue to nosedive

Sports shows that feature pro basketball as major part of program have yet to be boosted by league's return.

Sam Amico

by

Sfam

NBA again returns zero positive test results for coronavirus

League announces weekly results as news from Disney campus remains good.

Sam Amico

Report: TV ratings for NBA return down from pre-hiatus nosedive

League experiencing free fall in viewership, producing numbers considerably lower than even lockout-shortened 2011-12 season.

Sam Amico

by

Rooster24

Knicks appear to hope lottery ball will give them shot at LaMelo

Team president Leon Rose to hold good-luck charm for lottery, with top point guard prospect on radar.

Sam Amico

NBA reveals all 14 team representatives for draft lottery

Annual event will be held virtually and be broadcast by ESPN on Thursday evening.

Sam Amico

Barcelona exec: Club could not afford to pay Gasol

NBA free agent center neared contract with hometown team in July, but then the dollars didn't make sense.

Sam Amico

Nuggets' Barton leaves Orlando bubble for knee rehab

Denver starter continues to experience issues, reportedly seeking second opinion.

Sam Amico

Raptors' viewership in Canada skyrockets for Game 1 victory

Toronto's easy win over Brooklyn turns into Sportsnet's most-watched first-round game in franchise history.

Sam Amico

Perry, Redden among those linked to Kings GM vacancy

Sacramento likely to have plenty of candidates, though Joe Dumars reportedly doesn't want to be one.

Sam Amico

Dribbles: For Lakers, shots again go thud in Game 1 loss to Blazers

It turned out to be another tough shooting night for Los Angeles, only this time it was the playoffs.

Sam Amico